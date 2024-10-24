A video of TikTok star DJ Chicken issuing warnings to his bank about the money in his account is trending online

DJ Chicken, who told his bank not to allow anyone access to his account should he pass away, told them what to do instead

The disc jockey's comment in the video has stirred reactions as many joked about how DJ Chicken's next of kin would feel

Nigerian TikTok star and disc jockey Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has stirred reactions with a warning he issued to his bank.

In a viral video, he made headlines for raining curses on his colleague Salo, who was seen at a bank premises.

He warned his bank against granting anyone access to his account, even if he passed away. The controversial TikTok star asked his bank to take his money to the less privileged.

In his words,

“Even if I die make them no allow anybody withdraw any money from my account, take it to the less priviledged.”

Watch trending video of DJ Chicken warning his bank below:

Netizens comment on DJ Chicken's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

mojorbrown:

"No money dey that account even the bank staff no take him serious."

rich_hommie_yslimm:

"Next of kin suppose reach that bank tell them say chicken done high again make them no hear am."

fetycash:

"Ajeh make nobody touch my money. If them born me again I go continue my spending where I stop."

larryofficial231:

"Next of kin go change plans like this."

therealteened:

"Next of kin gats go find another job o."

_big_erico:

"I never see your type before you be one for this world."

quietlifeee_:

"Next of kin go don the plan future expenses,"

kingbusayo001:

"Chicken u don forget ur daughter."

