Ex-BBNaija’s housemate, Modella, has joined the league of luxury Mercedes Benz owners and she shared the news online

The former Level Up housemate took to Instagram with pictures of herself posing with the newly purchased automobile

Another video post captured the moment she visited ace music producer, Don Jazzy, with the ride and he joined her in celebrating

Congratulatory messages poured in for Modella with some others wondering why she visited the Mavin Records boss

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Modella, is the latest owner of a Mercedes Benz luxury automobile.

The ex-Level Up housemate happily took to her official Instagram page with a post announcing her new acquisition.

BBN's Modella buys Mercedes Benz. Photo: @apet_modella

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Modella mentioned how she lost one ride and has now copped another one. She also shared pictures of herself posing with the sleek whip.

See her post below:

Interestingly, the first public visit she made with the car was to Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy’s residence.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Don Jazzy came out to check the new car and join Modella in celebrating.

Watch the clip as sighted online below:

Social media users react

m_lynnda said:

"Congratulations my love ."

thesemilore said:

"Congratulations big mo! ."

preetty_bee_ said:

"You are doing too much baby girl ❤️."

mr.collins_mm said:

"Don jazzy na man for all. Humble man."

onuohamaxwellchidera said:

"GODDiD# DONJAZZY DID."

godson_ugochukwu2021 said:

"Congratulations to her @donjazzy did ."

mznuella said:

"All of you shouting Don jazzy bought it for please did she tell you she bought it herself?? What's wrong if he gets her a car."

Source: Legit.ng