Rema advises his friend Enzo to get a bold sword tattoo on his throat, joking that his mum will understand when they start making big money

The singer’s remark, “Dem no dey advise breadwinner,” triggers hilarious and relatable responses from fans online

Nigerians debate family dynamics, financial power, and parental influence when it comes to personal choices

Nigerian music star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has stirred conversations online after giving his friend Enzo some cheeky yet thought-provoking advice on getting a tattoo, with many Nigerians reflecting on the truth in his words.

In a video that has since gone viral, Rema advised Enzo to get a sword tattoo on his throat, an idea Enzo jokingly resisted, saying,

“Sword at my throat? That is a holy throat right there.” He then playfully appealed, “Mummy, please, I want to get a sword.”

Rema, however, was not backing down and responded,

“She will understand, mummy it is for a great cause.”

When Enzo recalled how his mum once refused to talk to him for days after he got a tattoo, Rema gave the now-viral response:

“Don’t worry, when we double our hustle and get more money, she will allow you. Dem no dey advise breadwinner o.”

The remark quickly struck a chord online, with fans echoing it in relatable, humorous ways.

See the video of the conversation here:

Fans react to Rema's advice

Rema’s comment lit up the internet, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens who shared their personal takes:

@adedjnr joked,

“Baba nor be my mum sha…. If u like be breadwinner oo if u like get bakery 😂😂😂”

@bahd_rex added,

“Or make you first draw mama picture for hand or write her name.”

@calvin_iordye teased,

“E come be say de bread come soft like Agege, na mumsy go send you Lil Wayne picture make u do am like am 😂😂.”

@kimora_dorty shared some hard truth:

“True though. They fit postpone family meeting cos breadwinner isn’t coming. And na poor man teeth they suffer the most from opening mineral for family meetings.”

@watermelonshuga._ agreed with the sentiment:

“Person way de bring soft bread come house, if na you you go advise am?”

@teddy_rbf summed it up:

“Sounds like trash but na truth o. Dem no Dey advise breadwinner.”

@taritatosky defended Rema’s advice:

“Rema's advice to Enzo makes sense, focus on building wealth first.”

@tingletingle00 offered a different view:

“Yoruba tribe Dey advise bread winner ooo. I get uncles when no get money and them no care about your money.”

@echeonyekachi warned,

“Depends on your Mum ooo, for mine… be the flour importer or bakery franchise, you best comply (with just eye look sef).”

