A 21-year-old Nigerian lady who abandoned her studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) years ago has recounted the circumstances that led her to that point

The young lady explained why dropping out of UNILAG was the best decision she ever made, warning that she wasn't advising anyone to copy her

In a video, the digital marketer shared how she ventured into a series of endeavours to make ends meet

A young lady, identified as Hillary, has described dropping out of UNILAG as the best decision she ever made for myself.

Hillary, 21, noted that she was not telling anyone to copy her and quit schooling.

In a TikTok video, Hillary, a digital marketer and freelancer, said:

"Dropping out from UNILAG turned out to be the best, best, best decision that I ever made for myself.

"Now, I'm not telling you this so you can go and drop out of school...I did not...Don't go and report me to your mummy or your daddy, cause I don't know you. I will deny you.

"I just want to tell you like an in-depth story of what went on in my life three years ago that led up to this point..."

How lady quit UNILAG

Sharing a photo of herself in UNILAG, Hillary wrote:

"This was me in UNILAG, looking haggard, I was not eating, I was going in for medicine and suffering. Now, during that point in time, I was extremely depressed. I was very very depressed. Infact, I was so depressed that I stopped going to classes.

"My room was scattered, was always upside down whenever I went back home. Infact, i couldn't really sleep, I had insomnia, was always crying. I was always so sad and I was always so physically stressed..."

While stating that her family members weren't well-to-do at that time, Hillary said her saving grace was her industriousness. She recounted writing for an online news media that paid her N500 at first.

Eventually, Hillary saved up and switched to dropshipping and other businesses.

"What really bothered me at that point in time was that my family members didn't really have that much money. And the ones that had money, they made it seem they were doing me a favour by paying for my fees as if I was the one that asked to be on this earth.

"My saving grace was that I was already hustling...."

UNILAG dropout's video generates mixed reactions

TUNECHI said:

"If you're not financially capable or Ur parents aren't capable, just leave school..I suffered during mys first and second year, even Nokia torch I no get...Na wen I for drop out."

ask mimi 💙 said

"I am also thinking of dropping school 😭and learn a skill .i am married with a son and am soo broke and always home .I dont know if i am taking tje right decision."

@OMAH💞💞(^～^) said:

"That's the facts🥺 at times if u follow their rules u might end up running mad.. determination say it all, my question is how do you get this companies to work with??"

FOM OFFICIAL said:

"The issue was not the school but your purpose was not discovered, why not Change course communication studies or what you found easy."

growwithcoacheruth said:

"Actually That’s What I Am Doing Now (”Doing What’s On My Mind that’s Still Pushing My Digital Marketing Business Despite Many Up And Down Talk About It💯)."

DANIEL IFEANYI, ACA said:

"School doesn't stop you from working on your dream... there's AI to make learning easier..."

Amflex said:

"Same here! I dropped out of Unizik in my 300 level to focus fully on my YouTube channel. Today, I earn over $15k every month—and none of my coursemates have even come close. Best decision I ever made."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG student who first gained admission in 2012 and withdrew from the school in 2014 had finally graduated.

Lady quits UNILAG after 4 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had abandoned her studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after four years to start her studies afresh abroad.

The lady said she began making deliberate efforts to further her education abroad following the 2020 industrial action embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Her statement in part read:

"The 2020 ASUU strike broke me. Before then, my experience was not the greatest, Nigeria federal university system almost took my precious life but I was determined to get my degree before pursuing education elsewhere..."

