Victor Boniface has urged his followers on social media to send him a direct message if they are struggling to feed

The Super Eagles striker is famous for posting memes across the internet as he updates fans on his daily activities

Boniface once admitted that he loves to say funny things, saying he is a friend of some of the popular Nigerian comedians

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has urged his Instagram followers to message him if they are struggling to eat.

The Nigerian international, who is famous for posting memes on his status, took it a notch further with his post on Tuesday, April 29.

Boniface has always updated his over 1 million Instagram followers on his daily activities and lifestyle.

The 24-year-old shared several quotes acknowledging that things are tough for several people.

He wrote in Pidgin English:

"Bills just full person neck instead of diamonds. I post memes, una dey tell me say una never chop, no worry una go soon cry.

"If you never chop please message me, I no fit carry this money go heaven."

What Boniface implies is that instead of diamonds around his neck, he has too many debts.

"I post memes, and you tell me you haven't eaten—don't worry, you'll soon be in tears. If you haven't eaten, please message me; I can't take this money to heaven."

Boniface is one of the most humorous footballers in the world, and it is reflected in his iconic celebration style and finger-pointing.

In 2024, he said via The Nation:

"I like to say funny things and that is why I’m friend to many Nigerian comedians like Sabinus, Broda Shaggi, AY and others.

"I follow them and they also follow me. I’m an Edo boy maybe that is why I’m very much like (Victor) Osimhen and we like to keep it simple and happy.

"The life of footballers is quite boring, you cannot just go out and do whatever you want, you cannot go to club like ordinary people, so when I’m home I just like to do things.

"I like to be myself and make others happy."

Alonso names Boniface's best position

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has named two positions Victor Boniface can play, as the striker continues to attract criticism from Nigerian football fans over his performance in the national team.

The forward has continued to be a key player for Die Werkself even though he has dealt with injuries and loss of form this season, with the team possibly losing their title.

Alonso said:

"With him, we have flexibility; he can play as a centre-forward or as a winger."

Fan received football boots from Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian boy was fortunate when Victor Boniface gifted him a quality football boot at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

He mistakenly claimed the footballer who provided the boot was a member of the Rwandan team.

The boy sold the boots for $100 (N153,000) and used the proceeds to address urgent needs, including purchasing a new school uniform.

