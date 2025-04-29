A Nigerian aesthetician, identified as Dr Bea, has reacted to the viral clip of Angela Okorie from one of her movies

Angela sparked controversy on the internet after she shared a video of herself running in nothing but a white top and a matching skimpy skirt

Her rear view ignited comments about her BBL, and Dr Bea has advised her and other actresses on the matter

The reaction of Nigerian aesthetician Dr Bea to Angela Okorie's viral video has ignited discussions in the online space.

Angela Okorie, in a bid to showcase her hard work, dedication to craft, and acting prowess, shared a video of herself.

The clip saw her running vigorously, which made her derrière jiggle. Contrary to expectations, many in the comments section advised her to 'jail' her doctor, adding that it did not fit her body and was badly done.

One of those who have also reacted to the post is Dr Bea, a popular Lagos aesthetician, who shared her opinion about it.

According to her, BBL suits influencers better and not actors. She asked whether they were there for sex appeal or for their craft. She, however, advised intending actors to think twice.

Dr Bea wrote:

"The viral video of Angela Okorie is a wake-up call for Nigerian actresses: LESS is MORE when it comes to coststic enhagcements. And can we please reconsider the B trend? It's fine for influencers, but when it comes to ACTING, do we really want to see your coves more than."

"Your craft? Are you here for the sex APPEAL or your ACTING SKILLS?Nigerian actresses, it's time to think before you enhasce! What do you think?"

Reactions Dr Bea advises Angela Okorie

Here is what some social media users had to say after Dr Bea's post about Angela Okorie went viral:

@the_fitness_farmer said:

"We all had what you said in mind but coming from a woman who is in the beauty industry … who also enhances other people’s looks through their face and probably might have or haven’t enhanced your face … some of us do not always like the outcome of your procedures but we don’t type this out in public . I think it is hypocritical of you to use your platform to talk shame her … either to draw traction or gain unnecessary relevance either way it is tacky and unprofessional. What do I know .. I am just a humble farmer 😮‍💨."

@itsreginajuma said:

"This one that has also changed her face is talking. You are all the same dear."

@aneetaofficial said:

"Same goes for injections tho."

@_ashleybarbiegold said:

"If I b man, I no fit even get turned on with this kain BBL."

@tochex.obi said:

"Trouble Dey rest iyanga go wake am 😂😂😂😂 Angela is setting ring light ( but she no lie sha 😂)."

@trina_joness said:

"Good advice but…. after injecting your face so much and also injecting others?"

@callme_ade_nike said:

"I like as una dey blame Una self, how are you in any better than what she has done."

@l0retha said:

"Jeeeeez. We read a lot into nothing. Angela Okorie was clearly imitating that Black American dude. Ashton or something. I don’t remember his name now."

@marrtinii_ said:

"Sis,pls sit this one out."

@bhadgyal_zaza said:

"Before u critisize Angie, kindly remove all the fillers u have in that face of urs that is giving vampire’s dairy. Sinners judging others for sinning differently."

@simeonchristiana8 said:

"Dr Bea wey her face be like vulture because of too much facial lift, abeg rest."

Angela Okorie blows hot over BBL criticism

Legit.ng had previously reported that Angela Okorie gave it hot hot to naysayers after their slammed her new video.

The Nigerian movie actress jabbed at naysayers who had asked her to jail her cosmetic surgeon over a new video.

On sighting the ill comments, she took to her official Instagram page and coined a befitting response to critics.

