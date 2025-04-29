Nigerian singer Davido has become a topic of discussion online following the latest artist he signed to his record label

Legit.ng reports that the Afrobeats star announced the newest talent in his team as he showed him off online

A few hours after that, netizens dug out recent posts from the young musician declaring love for his boss’ rival, Wizkid

The Nigerian internet was fed with premium entertainment after old tweets of singer Davido’s new signee, Toye, resurfaced online.

Legit.ng reports that the Afrobeats icon, David Adeleke, best known as Davido, expanded his record company by adding a promising new musician named Toye.

Davido's new signee Toye trends as he declares love for Wizkid. Credit: @wizkid, @davido, @itstoye

Source: Instagram

Davido made the announcement on his social media on April 28, with a simple message that read, "Just signed @toye."

Toye is the singer’s second signing of 2025, joining the ranks of Boi Chase, Logos Olori, and Morravey, as fans look forward to what the newbie has in store.

However, some inquisitive netizens took it upon themselves to review Toye’s old tweets to see his views about the music industry.

Davido's new signee Toye trends online with his ld tweets about Wizkid. Credit: @itstoye

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of many, the young artist has several tweets declaring his affections for his boss’ rival, Wizkid.

In some of his recent tweets in 2023 and 2024 saw him idolise a day when Wizkid would recognise his talent.

Tayo also went as far as calling the Essence hit maker his GOAT.

See the tweets below:

Internet users react to Davido’s signee’s old tweets

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ferryboi_1 said:

"This one career don spoil before he start 😂😂💔."

official_phycthor_jr said:

"Davido go still chase am away after seen this tweet 😂😂😂."

biggest__pablo said:

"Wizkid first before gbavido in everything 😂😂."

iamtherealallegedly wrote:

"That's why I always tell celebrities and upcoming artists not to get involved in their drama cus you don't know who might be of help tomorrow..oya na."

wumius09 wrote:

"Imagine upcoming de select fav and still de show am off publicly…..I just wish davido stops letting everything slide cos this kind of person might turn out to be regret for him but he will handle all things with love despite not getting the respect he deserves for the industry."

bigladoski said:

"Una never understand this music thing oo. Davido doesn’t care who the guy’s fav is, it’s all about the contract."

tammic212 said:

"Una don start oooo. Who God don help na una want scatter."

_more129 said:

"Make him wait for wizkid nah. Hunger go wire him ehh 😂."

officialtomsin1 wrote:

"Him no know say na Davido go last last sign am or help am, now automatically he is a 30BG because him go prefer Davido now."

liker_za_ng said:

"Signing someone is not a help and is not for free is a business I so much illiterate people on timeline you can even sign your enemy yes na business."

actchords wrote:

"Unna just dey anyhow for this country....Because say person be wizkid Fc mean say Davido no fit help anm abi?"

Davido celebrates wife at album listening party

Davido wowed the crowd at his 5IVE album listening party in Atlanta, US, recently.

As he wrapped up his performance, he gave a sweet shout-out to his amazing wife and mother of twins, Chioma Avril Adeleke.

This was in anticipation of her 30th birthday, coming up on April 30, 2025. The crowd roared with excitement as Davido stepped off the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng