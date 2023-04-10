It is no longer news that Nigerian superstar Davido welcomed two young, talented artists to his record label

The Stand Strong crooner, in an interview, narrated the different scenarios that led to the meeting of Morravey and Logos Olori

Davido’s revelation of his different encounters and confirmation of their talent sparked several heartwarming reactions on his behalf

Nigerian superstar Davido has revealed how he met and signed the two young artists Morravey and Logos Olori to his team.

In a recent interview on the popular Afrobeats podcast with Adesope Olajide, Davido narrated how he came across the two new unique talents.

Pictures and Davido and his new signed artists Morravey and Logos Olori Credit: @davido, @morravey, @logosolori

Source: Instagram

Just as many speculated, Davido confirmed that Morravey was seen on the streets of social media when he picked up interest in her and reached out.

Unlike Morravey, Logos Olori’s meeting differed from Morravey due to the opportunity he had to be in the company of one of the producers Magicsticks Davido worked with on his timeless album.

Social media users react

prinscal:

"Davido too free with everybody."

Yallmeetblestina:

"Normally, if you no like Davido, you suppose breath."

That happyboy:

Obo no dey waste time!"

