Nigeria's Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently stirred emotions online with an announcement he shared on his social media page about his record label DMW.

The renowned music superstar recently took to his Twitter handle on Friday, April 19, 2024, to announce that all the artists who used to be signed to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) have left the record label.

In his post, he revealed that the new music label would take ownership and control of the artists.

Why did they leave?

The Nigerian music star in his announcement post revealed the name of the new record label that all the his artists dumped DMW for.

In the announcement, Davido revealed that Moraveey, Logos Olori, Peruzzi and Mayorkun are no longer signed to DMW and would join Nine+ Records.

Nine+ Records is owned by UnitedMasters in partnership with Davido.

UnitedMasters is owned by David Stout and a new player on the African music scene with a focus on artist development, A&R, artist signing and behind-the-scene matters.

Here below is Davido's announcement:

Netizens react to Davido's announcement

Here are some of the comments published by Davido:

@_oluwaseun9:

"Make i even buy DMW, how much be the label?"

@TheTifeFab:

"This is good news, now let’s see them show more of their potentials."

@Official_JaBliz:

"OBO abg break this your post down to a layman understanding."

@bigwizarrdd:

"You just Dey spoil their career wey never start."

@BlessingGives:

"Because of mayorkun??"

@Osas_ThePlug:

"Hopefully these artists will now be properly managed and pushed under Nine+ records. Davido is always too busy with himself, of course he'll always come first."

@obajemujnr:

"Massive upgrade for all DMW artists, at least they can bring home the grammy individually. Congratulations!"

