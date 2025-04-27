Shade Okoya has shared her experience getting married to a man older than her while granting an interview

In the clip, she shared how her mother reacted when she got to know she was getting married to him

Fans admired her courage and shared their take about her utterance in the recording, they also praised her

Shade Okoya has opened up on getting married to a man far older than she is during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

In the recording, she was asked how her parents reacted to the decision. Responding, she stated that her father was not alive, but her mother and grandmother supported her when they told them.

Shade Okoya speaks about what she learnt from her husband as she grants interview about her marriage.

Source: Instagram

Also speaking about meeting her husband, the mother of four explained that her husband didn't waste time at all when they met. He made his intention known, and he did what was required before they got married.

Speaking further, Shade noted that she was very happy in her marriage, and she does not think she is missing out in anything because she didn't marry a young man.

Shade speaks about her role at home

In the course of the interview, she disclosed that her husband told her before getting married to her that she would work and not be a housewife.

Sharing her role at home, the woman, who was seen dancing with her children amid EFCC saga, mentioned that she takes care of her husband herself.

Shade Okoya opens up on marriage to billionaire, family life.

Source: Instagram

According to her, she is the one who used to do all he wanted despite having people working for them

Shade Okoya also noted that her husband has been very generous to her from the beginning, and she has also been a very good girl.

She further added that she learnt humility from her husband with the way he respects everyone around.

Recall that Shade Okoya celebrated the 85th birthday of her husband a few months ago in a lavish ceremony.

In her words:

"My husband has been very generous with me. He defends me anywhere. God said this is where I will be. We met each other, and he likes me and didn't waste time at all. I am happy in my marriage. He is far older than me but I don't think I miss out in anything because I didn't marry a young man."

See the video here:

What fans said about Shade Okoya

Here are some comments about Shade Okoya's video below:

@olarbash commented:

"Honestly, I always admire Shade with the way she carries herself. No bad news about her on infidelity, clash with the senior wives, nd the older children. She takes good care of Aare very well nd she is a workaholic person."

@oluwabukolairunmole reacted:

"I never knew Shade is so intelligent and humble. Thank you so much for taken very good care of Baba."

@justy.official9 shared:

"Oko mi, congratulations mama, happy birthday to you ma, many happy returns of the day. I copy and paste your prayer points."

@queen_vaughan said:

"Kindness and intentionality are two important things I've learned from her. And then looking good, weldone auntie Sade."

@blackdiamond___03 said:

"I love her scandal free, president awon Lane minder."

@tikare_official reacted:

"Very elegant and respectful woman, “oko mi le gberi mi je” God bless you more."

@big_mosinmi_ shared:

"Nah the Oko mi oko mi I just dey admire, very beautiful woman, happy birthday ma ."

Daniel Regha reacts Okoya sons' saga

Legit.ng had reported that the social media critic couldn't keep calm after an officer was arrested and the Okoya sons left alone.

The musician and his brother were sighted at an event, where they gave an officer of the law wades of cash to hold for them. The police later arrested the officer who were seen in the video.

Regha quoted the constitution and questioned the police about their move.

