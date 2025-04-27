An old video from 2016 showing Kunle Afolayan conversing with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has resurfaced online

A clip captured Mark and Afolayan's reaction to the unexpected moment when power was disrupted during their discussion

The old video, which is trending online, has ignited reactions as Nigerians shared their take on the power situation

The power situation in Nigeria has become a topic on social media following an old video shared by Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

The video which was from 2016 captured Afolayan sharing ideas with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during his first visit to Nigeria.

Afolayan in the old video was sharing an application idea on how content creators could monetise their content on Facebook as he shared the challenges Nollywood was facing with Zukerberg.

"So if there’s an opportunity where there’s an app on Facebook where you put content and the amount of follows or views you get is monetised, that will make you a superman,” Afolayan to Zuckerberg in the old video.

However, during their discussion, power was unexpectedly disrupted.

The video captured the moment, both Afolayan and Mark chuckled and said, “this is Nigeria”.

Sharing the old video on his Instagram page on Saturday, April 26, Kunle Afolayan wrote in a caption,

"With Mark Zuckerberg @zuck a few years ago. Trying to sell the idea of monetization of content on facebook."

The old video Kunle Afolayan with Mark Zuckerberg that is trending online below:

Reactions to Afolayan, Mark Zuckerberg's old video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

nkechiblessingsunday wrote:

"Mark go first think say him don blind oooo sorry na PHCN."

flamezyofficial_ reacted:

"Na That Photographer Go Dey Traumatised Pass, E go fes think say na "Cut the camera."

vien007 said:

"The way the light went off was actually funny."

hilaryjacksondanceking said:

"This man is really making moves. I can sense Nollywood taking a new shape soon. Well Done Sir Afolayan."

kunta.kite wrote:

"B4 mark Dey come Nigeria so there is something there we can not see , big man nor Dey carry waka oh trust me."

ibiyinkajohn said:

"It’s a NIGERIAN THING. Thank God BALABLUUU asked us not to VOTE for him if he’s unable to fix it in 4 years."

pauldgoodguy reacted:

"So embarrassing for them laughing at the country after mentioning the name NIGERIA it’s now just like confirmation of what he as been hearing of the country."

ahmadrojas06 reacted:

"Aso rock won install inverter and solar… no hope of electricity for the masses."

