Enioluwa Adeoluwa has reacted to how things are done in Nigeria amid reports of a missing JAMB candidate

The social media influencer in a video that has gone viral queried why an exam body will fix a national exam at 6:30 AM

Enioluwa Adeoluwa's comment in the viral video has triggered reactions, with many throwing their weight behind him

Popular social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has reacted to how things are done in Nigeria following the reports of a missing Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate in Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a man cried out online after his sister went missing on her way to write JAMB's UTME.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa blames exam timetable for missing student. Credit: enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa in a viral video, queried why an exam body will fix a national examination meant for secondary school students as early as 6AM.

According to the influencer, the exam body will not be able to provide any logical reason for fixing the exam at such a time.

He stated that incidents such as a candidate going missing could have been averted if the current situation, especially in regards to security in the country, was considered before the examination timetable was fixed.

Enioluwa slams Nigeria’s handling of student safety amid JAMB candidate disappearance. Credit: enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

"People’s children went to write an exam. Now they can’t find their children. A thing that could have been avoided.

"Again, the central issue is the lack of value placed on a human life. We have become so familiar with death in this part of the world, that we now think it is OKAY for someone to die. Such a dangerous thing," he said.

The video of Enioluwa Adeoluwa speaking amid reports of JAMB candidate going missing below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the family of the missing JAMB candidate shared an update about her.

Reactions to Enioluwa's as Jambite goes missing

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Enioluwa Adeoluwa's video. Read the comments below:

gloriaanozieyoung

"Thank you so much for this. I spoke exactly about this on Radio the other day. Who is policing the ministry of education? Why are children sent to other states to do exams? What is the logic in all of it. The country is hard enough as it is. Why must we make it harder."

ekene_umenw wrote:

"very very bad and we have parents in that organization that are supposed to speak up for other peoples children no they choose to be very mean. Things has changed insecurity is the order of the day they should change that time Biko."

belikepresh reacted:

"Sending secondary school students to take exams in unfamiliar locations is concerning.

ijeoma_sandra reacted:

"My niece lives in Lagos but was posted to a whole Ibadan to write her exam, mind you she registered very early. Like how did we get to this point!!!!"

Enioluwa calls out Island food vendors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the influencer criticised food vendors on Lagos Island.

Enioluwa, in a viral video, said he felt compelled to speak out because of his experiences.

He claimed the quality of food from most fast-food joints was so bad that he suspected severe mishandling during preparation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng