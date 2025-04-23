Media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa slammed several fast-food restaurants on Lagos Island, alleging that the meals served are poorly cooked

He singled out celebrity chef Hilda Baci for commendation, describing her meals as the only consistently good food on Lagos Island

Fans reacted to the video with many agreeing with Enioluwa's claims, others said he was only running an advert for Hilda Baci

Nigerian influencer and media personality, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has openly criticised the quality of meals served at several fast-food restaurants on Lagos Island, raising concerns over hygiene and food standards.

In a candid rant shared on his Instagram page, Enioluwa, who cried during his best friend's wedding, said he normally refrains from speaking about brands, but he felt compelled to speak out because of his recent experiences.

According to him, the quality of food from most fast-food joints is so bad that he suspects severe mishandling during preparation.

Enioluwa believes Hilda Baci cooks the best food on the island. Photos: @enioluwaofficial @hildabaci/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He said,

"I don't like speaking on brands. But really, someone needs to check the people that are cooking food on the island, like fast food restaurants.

"The only person cooking good food on this island is Hilda. All this fast food... guys, I swear to you, the food smells like pee. I'm sure someone peed inside this food."

Visibly upset, Enioluwa explained that the situation had become so unbearable that he resorted to preparing his meals at home

He added that what is being served in many places cannot even be described as edible.

The influencer, who is known for his lifestyle, fashion, and food content, gave a special shoutout to celebrity chef Hilda Baci, applauding her for maintaining exceptional culinary standards amidst the general decline.

He lamented,

"This is why I started cooking at home. These people are cooking rubbish.

See the video here:

Fans react to Enioluwa’s food complaint

His video quickly sparked reactions online, with some of his fans agreeing that the food quality on the Island has nosedived. Here’s what some fans had to say:

@nellyswaisttrainers said:

"If you drink a lot of water you can immediately tell if a water has taste. For Eni that eats a lot of food, his observation cannot be questioned. Again, ANYTHING THAT GOES INTO YOUR BELLY, PLEASE TRUST YOUR GUT FEELINGS!"

@myhairven commented:

"For you to perceive it, that means it was sprinkled after they finished cooking the food. If they used it to cook, the heat would have killed the smell. Only God can save us in this country 😫."

@tyma_olubori wrote:

"If Eni complains about food, that restaurant really needs to do better."

@miss__socrates added:

"The only person cooking good food in this Lagos Island is Hilda. Eni, this lie no come too much like this?"

@_de_stella said:

"Eni wey dey chop everything, for him to complain, it must be really bad😂."

@ayeni_dami2 shared:

"Probably poor hygiene in their kitchen … I no kuku dey chop outside."

@premium_cheftee criticised:

"Don’t even go there. Hilda is your friend, why will you not say her food is the only good food? Guy, it’s not even close. If you want to promote her brand, do so without being BIAS. Her food is not amongst the top 50 on that island. Make you know wetin you dey talk.

Fans had divided comments on Enioluwa's food complaint. Photos: @enioluwaofficial.

Source: Instagram

Eniolawa clashed with Toyin Abraham at JP2025

At JP 2025 wedding ceremonies, Legit.ng reported a funny moment when Enioluwa clashed with actress Toyin Abraham.

In a video, Toyin confronted Enioluwa and cautioned him to stay away from Iyabo Ojo. Not to be intimidated, Enioluwa, who happened to be the bride’s best friend, urged her to also keep away from Priscilla's path.

Fans laughed off the moment, saying they were just enjoying the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng