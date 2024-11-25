The elder brothers of Yul Edochie were present at May Edochie's recent event that took place over the weekend

May's ex-in-laws were seen with their family in a picture posted by one of them, Linc, via his official social media page

Linc's post has attracted so much attention online as he received praise and prayers from social media users

May Edochie was busily influencing a brand at a recent event in Enugu over the weekend.

The well-loved social media personality received massive support not only from her online and offline fans but also from her ex-husband's brothers.

Yul Edochie's Brothers were spotted with May at her event. Credit: @mayyuledochie, @lincedochie

In a post shared by Linc Edochie, May was seen flanked by the two brothers and the wife of one of them. They all looked happy to be there.

Seeing them support her despite the strain in her relationship with their brother was such a pleasure.

Licn wrote on social media:

"It was a good weekend as my bro, his wife and I went to support our very own Queen May, a great woman, hard worker and a rare breed."

How fans reacted to the post

Social media users have trooped to Linc's comment section to shower praises on him:

Yul Edochie addresses Linc as he drags KOK

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie continued to blast his older brother, Linc, and veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo.

In a new post, the controversial star referred to KOK as a stupid man who should talk about his marriage.

Yul’s heated post directed at Linc and KOK went viral and raised a series of comments from social media users.

