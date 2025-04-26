A video capturing how a lady reacted after she received a portrait of music star Davido as a birthday gift is trending

The birthday celebrant, who is a proud 30bg fan, couldn't contain her joy as she lost 'steeze and composure' over the gift

The lady's reaction to Davido's portrait given to her as a gift has, however, stirred mixed reactions

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir with her display after she was presented with a picture frame of music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, as a birthday gift.

The video shared by a content creator houseofnisha captured the sweet moment colleagues and fans surprised the birthday celebrant with cakes, music and gifts.

Lady screams, falls after unwrapping Davido’s portrait gift. Credit: davido/houseofnisha

Source: Instagram

However, a picture frame of Davido stood out after the birthday celebrant lost her steeze and composure after she unwrapped the package.

A clip captured her falling to the ground as she screamed in excitement over the gift.

Sharing the video, Houseofnisha, wrote,

"I’m sure nobody lied when they kept talking about how much of a sweet soul you are, always cheerful and a giver, it was such a privilege to capture these special moments for you. Thank you once again for trusting this brand🙏 Happy birthday Queen Wait till the end, I’m sure fans of @davido can relate."

Davido’s fan sparks reactions with emotional birthday surprise. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's lookalike caused commotion in a market.

While netizens immediately recognised the DMW label boss' doppelganger, the market woman had a harder time figuring it out.

Most of them could be heard screaming, "I love you, Davido," while others stared in wonder.

The video showing birthday celebrant losing it after receiving a frame picture of Davido as gift below:

An extended video from the birthday celebration below:

What netizens are saying about lady's reaction

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

its.kemzy_ reacted:

"Davido na happy soul so his fan too must be happy soul."

ife_unusual122 commented:

"I do pass her on my own birthday when they gift me Davido frame as one of my gift I wan self kolo na so I Dey shout so tey he con be like say Davido Dey my front gan gan."

robertsamuel2205 said:

"Even for pictures it brings excitement but the other guy na hype him mumu fans want use wound us."

jeff_glam4 said:

"Are you guys not loved at home?"

official_mimiandy reacted:

"Una sha won showcase davido by all means I think garri o need ipolowo now."

chris017._ commented:

"But if nah her papa own , she go collect am drop am for 1 Conner without so much joy like this."

Davido shades critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido set tongues wagging on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, as he lashed out at his perceived critics.

The award-winning singer suggested that the backlash and criticism he constantly receives have been working in his favour.

"Make una Dey abuse me Dey go… e Dey work," Davido said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng