A lady has brutally tackled late Mohbad's mother after sighting her in court for the corona inquest

In the recording, Mohbad's mother was discussing with some people after the court hearing when a lady called her

The lady asked her if she was crying over her luggage or her son, however, Mohbad's mother just greeted her

A lady seemed hell-bent in disgracing and mocking Abosede Aloba, late Mohbad's mother, after she appeared in court on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's mother had stormed out of the court premises during the corona inquest.

In the recording, while Mohbad's mother was with some people outside the court premises, she was looking as if she was crying.

A lady called out to her and asked if she was crying over her luggage or over her son.

Mohbad's mother greets lady

After being told that someone needed her attention, Mohbad's mother respectfully greeted the lady, not knowing what she wanted from her.

When Mohbad's mother heard what the lady was telling, she turned and went on her way.

Recall that Mohbad's mother had faced insults in the past, even from her former husband, Joseph Aloba.

He once accused her of trying to reap where she didn't sow.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions has trailed the video of lady insulting Mohbad's mother. Here are some of the comments below:

@judepcy:

"And this ladies will eventually become a mother one day.. what goes around will always come around. simple."

@labisiiiii:

"You all are not trained."

@its.kemzy_:

"Some peoples no fit make heaven."

@sweetylyx_official:

"Na God go punish this girl wey dey talk! Even not for anything, respect people older than you! The woman no even do you anything."

@the__cute_ayoni:

"And one day the truth shall be revealed 🤌🏾 continue to rest in peace young champ."

@legzy_jhay_:

"This is so disrespectful, imagine Moh spirit seeing people insulting his parent because he’s no more."

@rashford4754:

"Regardless of what the mother did you have no right to talk to her in that manner sha."

@flame231:

"What goes around comes round."

@hardeh0104:

"People are so rude sha."

@adunnigold_iyalaje_uk:

"Some people on this ig are sick, can u imagine calling someone to insult her, and d woman was even greeting the werey people."

Mohbad's father ignores his mother

Legit.ng had reported that drama ensued between late singer Mohbad’s father and mother at his coroner inquest, which recently took place in Lagos.

A video made the rounds showing the moment Mama Mohbad went on her knees to greet her late son’s father in court.

Mohbad’s dad totally ignored Mama Mohbad despite the efforts of onlookers for him to notice her, and the video got Nigerians talking.

