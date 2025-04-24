Singer Diamond Platnumz offered to connect Nigerian music boss Soso Soberekon with a Tanzanian lady, stirring fan excitement

Diamond was reacting to Soso’s viral post on why men leave relationships drew support and funny personal stories from fans

Many Social media users reacted with hilarious matchmaking comments, turning the moment into a fun cross-cultural conversation

Tanzanian music star, Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, professionally known as Diamond Platnumz, is stirring social media buzz again — but this time, not with a song.

Days after joining another music star, Juma Jux's wedding train in Nigeria, the award-winning Bongo Flava star seems to want to keep with the Tanzanian-Nigerian bond

The singer offered to get Nigerian music executive and talent manager, Soso Soberekon, a Tanzanian woman.

Soso Soberekon shared a picture of himself and Diamond Platnumz with a caption that drew the attention of many. Photo: @sososoborekon

Sosoboerekon had taken to Instagram to drop a post on why most men walk away from relationships. The post read:

“No man leaves a woman because she’s broke.

"Men leave when they’re disrespected, undervalued, and unloved 🤞🏽❤️‍🩹.”

The quote quickly went viral, attracting massive reactions from fans, celebrities, and netizens who agreed with the message. But Platnumz’s comment turned heads and sparked playful banters online.

Taking to the comments section, the Tanzanian superstar wrote:

“Facts bro!! But I need to get you a Tanzanian lady now to continue connecting this Naija and Tanzania 🇹🇿🇳🇬🔥.”

See the post here:

Netizens react To Diamond’s proposal

Diamond’s cheeky remark immediately excited fans, as many took it as a light-hearted but diplomatic move to strengthen cultural bonds between the two countries. See some of their comments here as compiled by Legit.ng.

Unique_tobi_apata said,

❤️❤️🔥🔥 "Chai, remember me biggest brother @sososoberekon even though I know say I no be celeb!"

Tobscott_acl commented,

"Hmmmm😁 make I no talk before dem attack me… @sososoberekon Peace and love ❤️"

Miimii___o wrote,

"Na lie o Soso 😂😂 My ex leave me go marry nurse for US upon my good character say na greener pasture him dey find 🤧 and me na broke student 😩"

Heischimaobim_solomon_anih said,

"@sososoberekon na only you wey be billionaire wey dey cut onions both home and abroad wey dey enter everybody eyes 😂😂😂😂"

@iam_estherp wrote,

"Diamond turning into cupid now? 😂 Let’s ship Soso and this mystery Tanzanian lady already!"

@abdul_african said,

"Make Diamond no play o, Tanzanian babes dey scatter everywhere. Soso don enter better connection!"

@chioma_nwa said,

"This kind bromance go fit bring collabo between Tanzanian babes and Naija men! I dey ready abeg."

@official_presh wrote,

"Diamond be like: if Nigeria dey hot, come cool down with East African love 😍🔥"

Diamond Platnumz wants to matchmake music executive, Soso Soberekon, to Tanzanian woman. Photos: @diamondplatnumz, @sososoberekon/Instagram

Diamond Platnumz gets matchmaking offer at JP2025

Legit.ng reported a funny moment at the white wedding ceremony of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian music star, Juma Jux.

In a video from the ceremony, officiating minister, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, tried to matchmake Diamond Platnumz, who was the best man to Jux, with Priscilla's chief bridesmaid. He asked if he was married.

The bridesmaid, however, turned down the offer while the audience laughed.

