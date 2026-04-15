A list emerged online detailing the extensive promises and support offered by the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries to the intended husband of his daughter

News of the offer had drawn nationwide attention after the pastor called for eligible bachelors to marry his adopted autistic daughter

As details of the benefits surfaced online, Nigerians flooded social media with mixed reactions over the general overseer's gesture

The offer by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, to any man willing to marry his 21-year-old autistic daughter generated enormous public attention after details emerged about the extensive support he had arranged.

The announcement soon became a heated national story when the church's Facebook page outlined several forms of assistance for the newlyweds to begin their lives together with stability and security.

“Hidden Benefits”: Full List of Gifts OPM Pastor Offered to Intending Husband of Autistic Daughter

Source: Facebook

The requirement for the intending groom is that he must be a young man who is mentally and physically fit.

List of gifts OPM pastor promised couple

Below is a detailed breakdown of the major gifts and promises offered to the intending husband of his autistic daughter by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

1. Lifetime financial support

One of the most talked-about gestures involved a huge financial donation, which was a lifetime financial support.

The lifetime financial support for the couple was intended to ease the early financial pressures commonly faced by newly married couples.

Rather than beginning their union under economic strain, the support appeared designed to provide immediate comfort and help the couple settle into married life without worrying about basic expenses.

2. Provision of free house for life

Accommodation formed another key part of the assistance package revealed by the church on its official Facebook page.

The couple would be given a house, removing the burden of searching for rental property or struggling with housing costs.

This gesture drew attention online because secure shelter was reportedly one of the greatest challenges facing young couples.

3. House built in couple’s name

By providing the newlyweds with a house built in their name, the church would provide space for them to focus on building their relationship and adjusting to married life.

It would also enable the couple to have a property to their name, thereby sealing their union.

4. Many hidden benefits

The OPM pastor also hinted that there would be hidden benefits for the couple after she got married.

This indicated that the intending husband and his autistic wife would be open to more surprises from the church and the pastor following their marriage.

The full announcement read:

“I am giving out another of my adopted daughters in marriage. Her name is Chiemeka Chibuzor. She is 21 years old and has autism. She can speak and hear well.

"Requirements: The man who wishes to marry her must be a young man. He must be physically and mentally fit on all form.

"Benefits include: Lifetime financial support, Free house for life, a house built in the names of both (couple), regular unplanned supervision visits by OPM staff to ensure her safety and well-being, and many other hidden benefits

"This arrangement is to ensure that she is properly cared for, protected, and lives a happy life."

“Hidden Benefits”: Full List of Gifts OPM Pastor Offered to Intending Husband of Autistic Daughter

Source: Instagram

OPM pastor announces free wedding for couples

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previusly reported that Apostle Chibuzor of OPM offered to pay the bride price and sponsor the wedding of couples living together, even with kids.

He gave two conditions that must be met by the couples to enable them partake in the sponsored free weeding.

The pastor promised to pay the bride price for couples who live together and have kids without the due marital process.

Source: Legit.ng