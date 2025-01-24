Fuji singer K1 de Ultimate has showed his fans what his children looked like as they attended his late mum's Fidau prayers

He revealed the names of children, who wore matching white outfits and green 'geles', as they posed during their photo shoot session

Fans of the veteran music star shared which of his daughters looked like his late mum as they consoled him

Veteran fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, aka K1 de Ultimate, has shared the pictures of his children who graced the Fidau prayers of his late mum Halimat Abike Anifowoshe (nee Akeredolu).

Fidau prayers are usually made for a deceased Muslim seven days after their passing. K1 lost his mother, who was 105 years old, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The photo the musician shared had his five daughters and one son rocking white outfits and green 'geles'. Their Fuji star also wore a white outfit as he joined his kids in the picture.

Some fans observed that his last daughter (in this picture) looked like his late mum while others consoled him over the passing of the deceased. Some of K1's children's names are Iluyomade, Halima Elele, Melissa Akanke, Sawatul Arafat, Anjolaoluwa Abike, and Damilola Basirat.

K1 cries at mum's burial

The Fuji music star could not contain his emotions as the remains of his mother was buried on Saturday, January 18, 2025. He broke down in tears and was consoled by his family, friends, and his wives who took turns to wipe his tears.

See K1's children below:

Reactions as K1 posts his children's photo

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as K1 de Ultimate shared a photo of his children at his late mum's Fidau prayers.

@teepssy commented:

"The small baby girl looks so much like Grandma."

@olayinka_agbeke said:

"Honestly, the last born looks exactly like Mama Alhaja Akeredolu."

@bobo_of_lagos_01 reacted:

"Mama no die. Baba carry mama for leg."

@aramide_1105 stated:

"May Allah SWT grant her Al-janat Firdous, widen her grave and keep her from the torment of the grave, Amin."

@zeezay10 noted:

"Man is blessed with every good things life has got to offer. More of good things Ayinde Arabambi."

@ahronky said:

"This baby of the house look like grandma, Alfatia don born mama when she was still alive."

@iamikoyi_esho commented:

"Mellisa looks so much like mama."

@mistakaykay reacted:

"Hello sir, is the lady at the left corner single? @kingwasiuayindemarshal."

@king.mide18 stated:

"GOD almighty will grant mama aljanat firduos, wide her grave forgive her shortcomings."

@omoba_dewunmi_akanni noted:

"Look Anjolaoluwa face like grandma face and resemble his dad too, lastborn of d house."

K1 performs at wedding after losing mum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka K1 de Ultimate, recently buried his 105-year-old mother.

However, only hours after the burial, the music star was seen teary-eyed while performing at a wedding.

The video went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

