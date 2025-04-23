Radiogad in a new video has criticised Obi Cubana for unveiling his real next of kin

The media personality in a video shared why Obi Cubana's adopted son and biological son should have equal rights

Radiogad also queried why Obi Cubana adopted Chidi if he never loved him as a son, sparking reactions

Popular business Obi Cubana's family drama has become a trending topic on social media, with media personality Destiny Ezeyin, aka Radiogad, sharing his opinion.

Obi Cubana recently stirred up mixed reactions on social media after he shared a picture of him and his biological son Alex, who named his next of kin, a move following his adopted son, Chidi's viral TikTok video.

Radiogad believes Obi Cubana hurt his adopted son Chidi. Credit: radiogad/obicubana/TikTokchidij7

While Chidi has deleted the video and also locked his comment section, his video has continued to trigger mixed reactions.

While many threw their weight behind Obi Cubana for publicly clearing the air about the identity of his next of kin, others like Radiogad, however, believed the billionaire went too far.

Next of kin: Radiogad slams Obi Cubana for 'rejecting' Chidi. Credit: radiogad

Radiogad knocks Obi Cubana

The media personality in a video he shared on Wednesday, April 23, stated that Obi Cubana through his actions made his adopted son felt less.

He stated that Chidi only jumped on a trend on TikTok.

Radiogad said that Obi Cubana's biological son and adopted son have equal rights.

"If you never loved him like a son, why did you adopt him?" Radiogad queried Obi Cubana.

He further claimed that the businessman's action would make his adopted son start missing his biological parents.

In a caption of the video, Radiogad wrote,

"Obi Cubana na so brotherhood h@tr£d dey start there’s no point debunking, I wonder how the other child would feel, he was only catching cruise on tiktok."

The video of Radiogad reacting to Obi Cubana's next of kin drama:

Reactions as Radiogad criticises Obi Cubana

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Radiogad's video as some netizens shared the same opinion as the media personality. Read the comments below:

gbemisola9123 said:

"Exactly my thoughts . Few weeks ago obi cabana posted a video with his sons saying next of kins moves and I felt this boy felt accepted and played the trend with people omo obi cabana no just try atall."

teejandyande said:

"Which kind yeye cruise be that. Abeg e get where play dey reach."

ifynayaa reacted:

"That’s una problem. He’s securing his first son’s@spot ! In Igbo land we don’t do adoption , he’s probably raising a relatives child."

gpxchange reacted:

"see poor man wan advice rich man."

emir1_ofeast said:

"Make una no make obi return the boy, u wan put the boy for problem?"

mich_chidi commented:

"I think Obi Cubana may need to address the issue properly,I learnt that the boy was his late friends child he adopted when both parents died at about age of 12,if this is really the case then it's not a proper adoption from an orphanage he's simply lending help to his late friends child, also the boy was only catching cruise with a tiktok trend and may not even about Obi Cubana and his money,I believe he knows his boundaries in Obi's house."

Radiogad advises Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Radiogad also reposted a video Deeone shared where VDM made a comment about Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's marriage.

However, Radiogad later realised that the video was an old one and turned to blast Deeone for misleading him and other Nigerians.

The broadcaster called on Iyabo Ojo to get the reality star arrested.

