Nigerian superstar actress Genevieve Nnaji had the attention of fans and netizens with her latest post

Many who came across the post shared their heartfelt thoughts towards the actress’ new post as it went viral

Nigerian superstar actress Genevieve Nnaji has turned heads on social media with her newest post.

The screen goddess shared new pictures of herself showing her headshot alongside her shoulders.

Genevieve Nnaji trended online with her new pictures. Credit: @genevievennaji

A closer look at her shoulders revealed that the actress has new tattoos on them depicting images of butterflies.

See her pictures below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actress reacted to the comment made by a male fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The superstar who mourned late singer Onyeka Onwenu a few months ago had shared a lovely picture of herself on the networking app.

In the photo shared by the actress, she was standing in front of an artwork about nature. She used three leaves emojis and a love symbol as the caption of her post.

In the comment section, a man known as Mai Keke taunted the actress that she cannot cheat nature.

He also pointed out that his 'fine wine' was finally growing old. Reacting to his comment, the movie star, who was celebrated by her colleague, a few months ago called the man 'bro'. According to her, she would age and even get worse and if she was lucky, she was going to grow old. Read more:

Genevieve Nnaji and her new tattoos trend. Credit: @genevievennaji

Followers of the actress were excited about her reaction. A few said that she must be in a good mood to have given the man attention. They supported her reply and encouraged her that she was not yet ageing. A few others sent the man to the gallows for not minding his business.

Reactions as Genevieve Nnaji posts new pictures

Legit.ng compiled the directions below:

juliona said:

"She ageing gracefully."

iamdoziefineboi___ said:

"First daughter is here! Their Mother. 🙌😩 Enough of JP2025 on her own internet. 👏🥵😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

michaelakan1 said:

"The most beautiful woman to ever walk this earth 😍😍😍

dr_shugaboy said:

"No one can take ur place .. ure most loved African celebrity 🙌."

somtoeze said:

"I’m going in search of butterflies, first thing tomorrow morning. Queen says it’s the season of butterflies, butterflies it is!!!! 🦋❤️🔥."

blessed_mikky said:

"No wonder the wind dey blow no. Stop in the whole of east today . The queen remembered her IG today . See you next year ma 🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😀."

oli_ekun wrote:

"A Genevieve post on a Monday night? The world is healing 💕."

rechaelokonkwo said:

"Lenu my queen of worth ❤️."

preshstagram said:

"My Queen, please release me! Your foot is on my neck, Ma 🙌🔥❤️. The most beautiful woman."

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts hand, leg

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood star, who rarely appears online, made fans react after she shared a video of some parts of her body on Instagram.

She caused a buzz online as she shared her beautiful and youthful look as well in a new post.

This came after BBNaija star and comedian DeeOne dared the actress to show off her hands and legs to prove that she wasn't getting old.

