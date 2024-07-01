Singer Naira Marley is regarded within the music industry as one of Nigeria's most controversial artist

The singer is a father of three, a boy and a couple of girls who are twins; a recent video of Naira Marley's little angel reciting a verse from the holy Quran has gone viral

In the viral clip, the girls were spotted reciting Suratul Fathia off their heads while recording themselves

Nigerian singer and Street-pop maestro Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, was recently in the news, but this time, it wasn't for a controversial reason.

A video of the singer's daughters reciting the Holy Quran with a distinct voice has sparked a massive reaction on social media.

A video of Naira Marley's daughter reciting the Quran sparks reactions online. Credit: @nairamarley/@therealcelebritykids

In the video making the rounds, the girls were spotted standing in front of a mirror, recording themselves while reciting Suratul Fatiha from their heads without a Quran to read from.

Reactions trail video of Naira's daughters

Netizens have reacted to the clip hailing the girls' Quran reading skills. However, the clip also stirred another conversation about Naira Marley's deceitful public personality.

Some slammed him, noting that while he directs his kids to be pious, calm and maintain good morals, he has been misleading Nigerian youths.

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@adelekerodiat4:

"May Allah bless you kids with knowledge and understanding but kole ye baba yin oo."

@ololademi69:

"Misleading other people's children hmmmm."

@khairugirei1:

"lol. Ppl saying he’s misleading children, truth is, we are all responsible for our own kids, not anyone. Be intentional with what they consume on the SM space. No one is responsible for ur kids but you cause no one cares. He doesn’t care about yall kids, he just wants to make money."

@you2talk:

"Una Dey mad."

@shittuhauwa75:

"E no go better for una papa. E read pass this one and e his still a killer"

@adelekerodiat4:

"Their papa read Quran more than this he end up with Igbolabi."

@mohreneekeji:

"They still dey use Spanish recite surat."

@sexygivenchy:

"Marlian Twins. They are so fine."

Video of Naira Marley's attending Jumat trends

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Naira Marley weeks after he was released from police custody.

Following the Mohbad controversies, Naira Marley was seen at a mosque in Lagos, showing his personality's philanthropic side.

He was seen giving out food and cash to people at the mosque after observing Jumat services.

