Nigerian influencer Beauty Goddess has tendered an apology after she suffered backlash over her comment about JP2025

Recall that the All of Us star had shared a video on social media, explaining the reason behind her absence at the glamorous wedding

Following her comments, she got dragged through filth and decided to render an apology as she explained her side of things

In an unexpected turn of events, Nigerian influencer Beauty Goddess has finally apologised following her shady comment about Priscilla Ojo’s wedding.

It is no longer news that Iyabo Ojo’s only daughter got traditionally hitched and also had her white wedding on April 17 and 19, respectively.

Priscilla's friend Beauty Goddess explain what she meant in the video. Credit: @beeauty_goddess, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Many noticed that her friend Beauty was absent and wondered why. Beauty went on TikTok to share a lengthy video where she said she could not move her flight because of “JP whatever.”

This triggered many online users, who dragged her through filth over her comment, especially after Priscilla unfollowed her.

In a recent development, Beauty took to her official IG story to share a lengthy apology. According to her, it was not her intention and she would never disrespect Priscilla in such a manner.

Beauty wrote:

"I've seen some of the reactions to the live I did, and honestly, I understand why people are upset. It came off like I was being dismissive about Priscilla's wedding,and I hafe that it even looked like that. Priscilla, if you see this I'm really really sorry. I love and respect you so much and God knows how excited I've been for your big day."

" I would never intentionally try to make it about me or take away from your moment. The way I said what I said was messy, and I own that. I wasn't thinking about how it would sound, and I definitely didn't mean it in a sh dy or unserious way Ja The last thing I'd ever want is to make your day feel less than perfect, especially over something like this.i have no b d intentions at all and I'm deeply sorry to mr and Mrs mkambala."

"I'm still learning, still growing but I'm always going to hold myself accountable. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world. And again I'm truly truly sorry."

See the post below:

Reactions as Beauty apologises to Priscilla

Read some reactions below:

@kynkies__place said:

"Guy commot for road . Some of you don’t really know when you showcase your bittern3$$. Beauty goddess onu sungu."

@omo.towunmi said:

"We’ve heard and forgiving you because we don’t have a fish brain like you but remain where you are."

@bethcrown_consult said:

"Apologies Seen, Not accepted and you remain in the blocked zone where you belong! 🥺."

@officialsarahmartins said:

"Madam bestie did you or did you not nonchalantly referred to your bestie’s wedding as “jp whatever”? When I said not everyone that showed up at the wedding was genuinely there because they wanted to be a part of their joy una nearly roasted me… these were the set of people I was referring to!"

Priscilla's friend Beauty Goddess explain what she meant in the video. Credit: @beeauty_goddess, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

@nickey_pearls said:

"This isn’t her handwriting, I’m sure it’s her management doing damage control😂."

@shhugar__x said:

"Ehyaaa, I like when people take accountability for their actions."

@jisolabrandboss said:

"Saying sorry is after the fact. It doesn’t remove the initial pain⭐️🙃🙃, hurt and embarrassment.. when you intentionally seek to hurt people, know that there are consequences attached ! May God have mercy on us."

Toyin Abraham tried to tear Juma's pic off Papaya's dress

Accoridng to an earlier report by Legit.ng, there were many memorable moments from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional Nigerian wedding.

One of those that stood out was Papaya Ex’s dress to the event, where she had photos of the bride and groom attached to her dress.

Many had varying opinions about the position of the groom’s picture, and Toyin Abraham was not having it either.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng