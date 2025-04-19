A lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media after showing people her post-marriage appearance

According to the lady, she walked out of her toxic marriage and experienced a transformation in her life

While many hailed her amazing glow up since leaving the marriage, others dissected the marriage topic

A lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over her transformation since walking out of her toxic marriage.

She made a video of herself when she was still married, and it showed her in tears and looking sad.

The next scene of the video captured different pictures of her looking totally changed and better.

The lady's video concluded with her admiring her beauty and glow up while applying lipstick.

Words layered on her TikTok post read:

"You left that toxic marriage and your life went back to 100."

While some people commended her transformation, others faulted her for not being intentional about glowing up while married.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail woman's glow up

SMILE FACE 😂😂😂 said:

"Y is it that many woman that left there marriage will come in social media and be teling People dat she left her marriage because is toxic? the question is those woman there character is it that Gud."

MENABA JULIET said:

"This is what they hate to see. They will call you names for Choosing you. They’d rather you stay and suffer. It about time you choose yourself in a toxic space ladies.don’t let marriage ruin you."

BLORD | SWAP UR USDT TO NAIRA said:

"Women it’s not the marriage that she left that changed her life she decided to change her life that’s why her life changed PSA she could still stay in the marriage and change her life if she wanted to."

Princess Mercy Ebere said:

"Just the same way I will leave soon...i am tired, it's so draining 🥺, I just where to stay or money to get a small apartment."

cookie doris said:

"Marriage is beneficial to men only. Know this and know peace. Know this and save ur money, ur beauty, ur mental health and ur years."

Milly Wild Beauty said:

"I am in same shoes and I don't know how to leave coz I depend on him financially. He sabotages me all the time."

Bukola Sooclaasy said:

"I was about to say she looks like sankwins before I read the caption…when life throws lemon, you make a lemonade out of it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who left her abusive marriage after four years had shared her sad experience.

Young divorced lady offers advice to women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young divorced lady had shared why she would never advise women to leave their abusive husbands.

The divorcee noted that even if she saw a woman with bruises and injuries, she would not tell them to leave their homes behind. She wrote:

“I'm a young divorced lady. However, no matter the complaints [or] maltreatment you get from your spouse, know that I will be the last person to ever advise you to leave your marriage. Wallahi, even if you're my sister [and] I come to your house and meet her with broken eyes and lips, I will never ask you to leave your husband as it is your sole decision to make and not mine..."

