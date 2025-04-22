Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' co-wife, Laila Charani, entertained her fans and followers online with her recent trip to Tanzania

The Moroccan queen shared videos of herself and her children at a resort in the country while they had a good time

The lovely clips captured them interacting with some of the wild animals in the zoo, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' co-wife, Laila Charani, is currently having a great time in Tanzania with her lovely family.

The Moroccan beauty, who recently launched her travel and tour agency, was spotted with her children at an undisclosed resort in the East African country.

Regina Daniels’ co-wife visits Tanzania with chidren. Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Laila shared pictures of her and the children playing and feeding the wild animals in the zoo, from Elephants, Zebras to tigers.

The billionaire’s 5th wife also uploaded videos capturing the lush green vegetation of Tanzania.

In her caption, Laila wrote a heartwarming ode to the serenity and beautiful atmosphere she witnessed in the country.

She wrote:

“Arusha… a quiet escape where the soul feels light and the heart feels safe. There’s a certain kind of magic here — not loud or showy, but gentle and deeply grounding.

The mornings are kissed by golden light, the breeze carries stories from the mountains, and time slows down just enough for you to breathe, feel, and be. Tanzania, you’ve reminded me that peace is the most beautiful kind of luxury.

"And in this moment, surrounded by nature’s calm, I’m learning to fall in love with stillness again. With gratitude in my heart… Arusha, you are unforgettable."

See her post below:

Legit.ng also reported that Laila Charani provoked reactions online after sharing a video of her and billionaire husband Ned Nwoko on a family trip to his village.

This came after Regina Daniels' sudden Instagram absence amid claims that Ned Nwoko reportedly has a child with Chika Ike, which he has denied. Following this, the politician has begun making more public appearances with his Moroccan wife, Laila.

A recent video Laila posted showed the moment they boarded a private jet to his village in Delta state.

Regina Daniels’ co-wife with her children at Tanzanian resort. Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

During the visit, she, her husband, and their children were seen enjoying the calm ambience of the local vicinity. In her caption on Instagram, Laila shared her excitement about the trip and mentioned the joy of reconnecting with familiar places and people.

According to the Moroccan beauty, family travel brings out feelings of love, laughter, and the importance of shared memories.

Internet users react to videos of Regina Daniels’ co-wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

khadramouhamed said;

"Karibu Tanzania nchi yenye amani na upendo ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿."

dorisruthvamboi wrote:

"After three or four kids and still looking this beautiful and elegant.. you’re naturally a very beautiful woman.❤️🔥."

9japropertyplug said:

"Woooooooooooow 😳. You are so courageous. You dey try. I no get this Kain heart abeg.."

jackyperidot wrote:

"Wanaija mmeshakua ndugu zetu asanteni kwa kushiriki."

rah_cyra0101 said:

"We are very happy to have you and your Family..Karibu tena. Tanzania."

your_favorite_shalove wrote:

"This woman beauty is just too much, everything is on point 👌 ❤️."

uceey1 said:

"Peace indeed is the most beautiful kind of luxury ✨️ 👏👏👏 btw you look beautiful 😍."

