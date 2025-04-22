Gospel singer Steve Crown has shared a fun video from his pre-wedding photoshoot with his bride-to-be, Ruth Thomas

The You Are Yaweh singer also who was also captured speaking in tongues during the photoshoot session, also showed his playful side

A clip showing Steve Crown gushing about his wife's beauty as he praised Nigerian women has also stirred reactions

Renowned gospel singer Steve Crown is set to tie the knot with his bride-to-be, Ruth Thomas, as he recently shared a funny video from their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Steve Crown, who made headlines after unveiling the identity of his bride-to-be, showed his rare playful side during his pre-wedding photoshoot.

A clip captured the moment the gospel singer asked if he could speak in tongues as he went to say some spiritual words during the photoshoot session.

Another clip captured Steve Crown gushing about his bride-to-be's beauty as he stated that Nigeria has beautiful women.

"Nigeria get beautiful women," the gospel singer could be heard in the video before speaking in tongues again.

In a caption of the video, Steve also sent a message to his colleagues in the gospel music industry who were yet to get married as he wrote: "Go and marry."

Recall that Steve also announced his wedding hashtag as "CrowningRuth25" while hinting that they would be walking down the aisle on Saturday, April 26.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Steve Crown announced his engagement in style as a video captured him placing a crown on his fiancée’s head.

Another segment of the video showed the couple embracing warmly, symbolising their deep affection.

The video from Steve Crown's pre-wedding photoshoot below:

Reactions to Steve Crown's photoshoot

Many of the gospel singer's fans and followers shared diverse comments on the rare sight of seeing him being playful. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

_vivianify said:

"The playful side of you comes out wen you’re with the right person."

djernesty reacted:

"Ahhh this is what happens when a Man finds his wife…"

queenchiesther1 commented:

"So you sabi play like this awwn congratulations o."

jopet_fabricshub said:

"So this brother Sabi talk like this see wetin marriage dey do oooo."

eremsbeauty commented:

"No be lie!!! If G #od give you gift e too Dey get special effect oo…. trust me I know sir .. congratulations."

liahscake said:

"This is the first time I'll hear him speak, I've only heard him speak when he minister in worship."

miss_big_bold_beautiful wrote:

"Chai see my introvert brother fa. See how happy he is. This man hardly talks ohhh."

katukirose said:

"Kai, God will help us single people😢 Neck pressers of the singles don get a new member o, Kai, he don tell us to go and marry. God, you have heard your son abi?"

gloky978 wrote:

"Why do men become talkative during their wedding Nigeria men na do pass."

