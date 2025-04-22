Verydarkman, in a new video, has shared his embarrassing experience in Jos, Plateau State, after he called out the state governor

The social media critic shared what he faced after he touched down in Jos, to an indigene refusing to shake hands with him

A furious Verydarkman went on to blast politicians, leaving no political party out; the critic's video has since gained attention

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has vented his anger against politicians in the country following his recent experience in Jos, Plateau state.

Verydarkman, who was visibly furious in the video, shared how he travelled to Plateau over the killings in some part of the state.

VDM shares his experience in Jost after calling out Plateau State Governor. Credit: verydarkblackman/Caleb Mutfwang/ Facebook

However, he disclosed that upon landing in the state, he received a hostile reception after spotting some locals speaking about him in his indigenous language and asking if he was the 'guy who insulted the governor.'

In another clip, VDM shared how another indigene refused his handshake during an outing in Jos, leading to him venting his anger against politicians.

VDM stated that the hostility against him was because he spoke against Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang about the sad occurrences in the state.

The social media critic, who is currently in Jos, vowed to continue to speak against injustice while blasting politicians in the country.

Verydarkman gets cold welcome in Jos after criticising Plateau governor. Credit: verydarkblackman

In a caption of the video, VDM wrote:

"To all the people of Jos plateau state,I came to your state to receive the worst embarrassment of my life because I spoke about the k!ll!ngs that is going on in bokkus and bassa,it is depressing that even after what is going on some people still thinks it’s about party or content,to sum this up God punzh all the idle politicians in Jos plateau state,GOD PUNzh PDP,APC and other political parties now that I know my inzult has touched you people I will be doing more until something is done,i don’t use security so feel free to attck me tomorrow in jos( I gallant)."

The video of Verydarkman fuming following his experience in Jos, Plateau state below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a heavy protest rocked Plateau over killings in the state.

Reactions trail VDM's video

Some netizens berated VDM for calling out the indigenes of Jos over the actions of a few people towards him. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Iam_jahbwai said:

"Somebody refused to shake your hand and out of thousands reasons you believe it’s because you insulted a governor? Something isn’t just right about this video."

ORJIRIDGWELL reacted:

"Bro I believe you. I have always said we need more people like you that really cares and stand people dying and no one talking. I can’t imagine People are dying and they are busy talking politics . You for slap the man."

bigken45 said:

"The truth is that you are a hypocrite."

DanjumaDanjuu reacted:

"Have you ever been to Maiduguri Zamfara Katsina benue Sokoto or Kaduna These guy is hypocrite. One Day your hypocrite will eat you off."

Papimus1 said:

"I was pissed when I saw your post about my governor but nevertheless I still think they are better ways to handle things rather than creating more enemies."

