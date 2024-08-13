Comedian Dee-One has shared his take on the ongoing drama between the PSquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye

The duo has become a topic of discussion since they broke up and re-reunited, however, they have not stopped revealing messy details about themselves in public

The former reality star noted that the singers should not stop bothering the public about their problems because no one cares

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Aderombi Martin, aka Dee-One, has reacted to the ongoing drama between singers PSquare, individually known as Peter Okoye (Mr P) and Paul Okoye (Rude Boy).

On Monday, August 12, Peter wrote a letter stating that Paul had been disrespectful to him and his family. Moreover, he keeps claiming he wrote 99 percent of their songs.

He also added that their former manager and elder brother, Jude Okoye, was a major problem for the group as he diverted funds and paid more to Paul.

According to Dee-One, PSquare's time has passed and no one cares about their consistent fights online. He also stated that the singers should groom new talents as they may not be able to have sold-out shows anymore.

The reality star believes the PSquare twins are fighting because they are not as buoyant as they used to be. However, he said they should face their reality.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Dee-One's video

Several netizens have reacted to Dee-One's video. See some of the comments below:

@4tunecuty:

"Chi Cho Cho wey no make sense, e reach Omashola, you no get mouth again….Psquare tell you say them wan reign again abi them tell you say them de hungry? Just open mouth wa."

@badboyalizzo:

"I disagree with you, music is timeless and doesn't come with age. If Nas, Eminem, Beyonce, Usher, and the like can still release music, how much more P-Square? Yeah, I agree they may not be on top again as before but it doesn't stop them from recording and releasing records."

@pauldgoodguy:

"There is no champion forever, but you can be relevant forever."

@bmgonstage:

"Time wey them go use dey sign and blow a new generation of upcoming musicians, them dey mumu themselves."

@deboxki:

"Their time don pass. They need to groom younger ones instead of asking for 100 million."

@official_prinzymartinz:

"Everything wey you talk correct aside the money part. Those guys still hold pieces. Abi you think say na only music dey give them money?"

Source: Legit.ng