Hair entrepreneur Chioma Goodhair has revealed how actress Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla met her Tanzania boyfriend, Juma Jux (JJ)

She noted that they met on a plane and it was love at first sight and Juma Jux could not hold himself till he spoke to her

The hair vendor said she loved how beautiful their love was and she wished JJ a happy birthday

The chief executive officer of Good Hair Limited, Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, felt excited as she shared how Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, met her boyfriend, Juma Jux (JJ).

Chioma Goodhair speaks about how Priscilla Ojo and her boyfriend met. Image credit: @chiomagoodhair, @its.priscy

She stated that the first time the celebrity daughter set her eyes on him, she giggled. JJ was also awestruck when he saw her and could not take his eyes off her till he spoke to her.

They met on an airplane and since then, their love has blossomed into something beautiful. She was grateful for their union and could not wait to celebrate with them.

The Real Housewives of Lagos reality star also wished him a happy birthday and thanked him for loving Priscilla the way he has done.

See Chioma Goodhair's post below:

Reactions to Chioma Goodhair's post

Several netizens have shared their take on Chioma Goodhair's post. See some of them below:

@shoeshive.ng:

"E be like say this visit na collabo o.. wedding and birthday."

@theperfectgiftg:

"Na birthday or marriage we don’t know about."

@angie_marcus11:

"Happy married life then because this one don pass birthday wishes."

@stptravelsandtours:

"Is this necessary? Too much too early."

@kween___mimi:

"All this doings na unnecessary pressure for the guy man."

@addie_ola:

"Only boyfriend…. I don’t understand."

@seerahlove:

"May their union last forever."

@kylie_ima_:

"Are they getting married?"

@mrzdinma.o:

"Maybe he has paid her bride price. cos…"

