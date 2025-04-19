Speed Darlington Captured Leaving in Bandaged Hand After Showdown With Portable
Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, was captured the moment he left the boxing ring after his loss to controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable.
CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow
The music stars engaged themselves in a boxing match tagged 'Chaos in the Rings' inside the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos on Friday night.
It took Portable just one round to defeat 'Akpi', who failed to show up for Round two.
Details shortly...
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a FIFA and CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON, CAF Competitions as well as grassroots competitions in Africa. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng