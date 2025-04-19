Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, was captured the moment he left the boxing ring after his loss to controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable.

The music stars engaged themselves in a boxing match tagged 'Chaos in the Rings' inside the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos on Friday night.

It took Portable just one round to defeat 'Akpi', who failed to show up for Round two.

Details shortly...

