Speed Darlington claims Portable abused his mother after being invited to perform at his show

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the two Nigerian artists, with Portable reportedly rejecting the invitation

Speed Darlington aired his grievances in a video, expressing dismay at Portable’s disrespectful response targeting his family

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has publicly called out his colleague Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, for allegedly insulting his mother.

The controversy erupted after Speed Darlington invited Portable to perform at his upcoming concert, scheduled for April 13, 2025.

Speed Darlington accuses Portable of insulting his mother. Photo Credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

According to Speed Darlington, Portable not only declined the offer but also resorted to personal insults, targeting his mother in the process. This has ignited a fresh wave of drama between the two artists, who are no strangers to public spaces.

The incident, which Speed Darlington aired via video circulating online, has drawn significant attention on social media. He expressed his frustration, detailing how Portable’s response went beyond a simple refusal and veered into disrespectful territory.

While the exact words Portable allegedly used remain unspecified, the accusation has fuelled speculation and reactions among fans of both artists.

This altercation underscores the fiery dynamic between Speed Darlington and Portable, whose interactions often oscillate between collaboration attempts and public confrontations.

Speed Darlington's invitation that sparked row with Portable

Speed Darlington’s decision to invite Portable to his show was initially seen as an olive branch, given their history of verbal exchanges. In the video, he explained that he reached out to Portable directly, proposing a performance slot.

However, Portable’s rejection was not just a professional snub; Speed Darlington claims it came with a personal attack on his family, specifically his mother.

This escalation has left Speed Darlington visibly upset, prompting him to decry Portable’s behaviour publicly. The invitation, intended to unite the two on stage, instead became the catalyst for their latest feud.

See the post here;

Fans react to Speed Darlington vs Portable's drama

@leo_damsell said;

😂😂na you want portable naw ..wey burnaboy Dey there

@_fowosere_ said;

Two upcoming Dey fight for who get hope 😂😂😂

@vibesofdcity said;

Birds of same feather no won flocks together 😂😂 one demand money 😂 one Dey regret

@alsantosclipking said;

You wan pay portable 500k 😂your problem be say you no know who pass you for the industry

@cityboysbig7 said;

Tho I no like potable, he is more of. Serious artiste than you

@atama_miracle said;

E the pain????????As you do Burna e no pain you naaa😂

@idrisaizen said;

A taste of his own medicine..... can be bitter at times.

@olofofo_blogg said;

Ogun kpai speed Darlington for mentioning Yoruba super Star 😂😂😂😂😂😂if your mama come to mushin or oshodi she will collect wotowoto 😂😂😂

Tension brews between Speed Darlington and Portable

This is not the first time Speed Darlington and Portable have clashed. Their relationship has been marked by a mix of rivalry and occasional attempts at collaboration.

Earlier instances, such as Speed Darlington mocking Portable’s arrest over a car debt or Portable dismissing Speed Darlington’s relevance in America, indicate a longstanding tension.

The insult to Speed Darlington’s mother adds a deeply personal layer to their ongoing saga, amplifying the stakes beyond mere professional rivalry.

Portable drags Speed Darlington after show invite

A related story published on Legit.ng on March 18, 2025, titled provides further context.

Speed Darlington drags Portable for insulting his mom over show invite. Photo Credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

In that report, Portable responded to Speed Darlington’s invitation.

He demanded a N20m performance fee, dismissing the offer from Speed Darlington.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng