The Nigerian stock market ended the month of June with a solid performance as investors' investment value increased

The latest upward stock movement was fueled by robust buy-side activities across all major sectors

In the last trading day, market activity more than doubled from 625.3 million shares to 1.4 billion shares

The Nigerian stock market closed in June 2025 with a strong performance as all key sectors saw remarkable buy-side activities.

Data showed that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) surged from the month-open levels of 111,742.01 points to 119,978.57 points.

Also, market capitalisation increased from N70.462 trillion to N75.951 trillion, helping investors make over N5.49 trillion.

How each sector's performance

Here is the key sectoral performance breakdown and where investors made more money.

NGX Consumer Goods Index: +10.75%

NGX Insurance Index: +10.33%

NGX Banking Index: +10.04%

NGX Industrial Index: +5.60%

NGX Oil & Gas Index: +4.74%

Stock market on Monday

Nigerian stock market slipped by just 17.19 points to close at 119,978.57.

Details of stock market activities on Monday, June 30 last day of June

Top 5 Gainers:

Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) Plc: rose by 10.00% to close at N12.65

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: rose by 9.96% to close at N5.74

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: rose by 9.93% to close at N6.53

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc: rose by 9.91% to close at N3.66

Meyer Plc: rose by 9.84% to close at N10.05

Top 5 losers:

Learn Africa Plc: declined by 10.00% to close at N4.59

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc: declined by 9.97% to close at N112.00

C&I Leasing Plc: declined by 9.90% to close at N4.64

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc: declined by 9.62% to close at N1.88

DAAR Communications Plc: declined by 8.20% to close at N0.56

Analysts' expectations for July

Coronation Research analysts said:

"In the near term, we expect investors to shift focus toward historically high dividend-yielding stocks in anticipation of the half-year earnings season, while broader market sentiment will remain influenced by ongoing macroeconomic developments."

Lagos-based United Capital research analysts said:

"Looking ahead, the equities market is likely to sustain its upward momentum, potentially resulting in modest gains in the All-Share Index (ASI).

This outlook is supported by excess liquidity within the financial system. Additionally, investors may begin to position ahead of the second-quarter (Q2) earnings season, favouring companies with foreign exchange gains, strong cost management, clear growth prospects, and potential for attractive interim dividend payouts."

