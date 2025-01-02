Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere have kick-started 2025 with another round of public displays of love

The celebrity fashion designer stirred up a new challenge for couples, showing how they celebrated the New Year

As expected, Veekee James and her husband's display in the viral video left tongues wagging, with many, especially the singles, coming for the couple

Barely hours into 2025 and, fashion designer Veekee James, whose real name is Victoria James, and her husband, Femi Atere, have resumed their public display of love

Veekee James, who has continued to ignore critics for bringing her marriage to social media, didn't follow the 'new year, new me' slogan.

Veekee James and husband start new challenge.

Source: Instagram

In regards to putting her relationship in media, for the celebrity fashion designer, 2025 was 'new year, old me.'

How Veekee James, hubby started 2025

While some couples are known to share photos to celebrate the new year, Veekee James, with her 'partner in love,' chose to start a challenge to mark the new year.

In a viral video on social media, the lovebirds shared 25 kisses to mark the year 2025.

In the clip, the couple consistently shared a kiss 25 times, with some of their fans and followers in the comment section sharing how they couldn't help but count.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Veekee James wrote in a caption,

"25 kisses for 2025 🎊Couples Challenge! Forever with you Ayomi @femi_atere."

Watch video as Veekee James and her husband share 25 kisses to mark 2025 below:

This is not the first time Veekee James and her husband would participate in a challenge.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Veekee James and Femi jumping on the viral Suspect challenge, which trended in 2024.

The couple sparked mixed reactions after they made some private details about themselves public in the video. A Nigerian mum cautioned Veekee and her man over their actions.

Reactions as Veekee James, hubby share 25 kisses

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video. While some fans couldn't help but gush about the couple, others, especially singles, considered in a new year pressure. Read the comments below:

biggie.biggieee

"Waka, shege!!"

scottish_nomso:

"Year just dey start and una no go let us rest."

borngreat______:

"Sending hates and lots of mosquitoes from Ikorodu under bridge

_ogeechy:

"Una no go hear word for this app walahi, make I see the bone of my bone first.... Laslas love is sweet o."

nelly_barracks:

"Una for just do two thousand and twenty five kisses na. 25 too small

victoriaenyum':

"Na you go tire anything that has a beginning has an ending.."

king_kheerah:

"Is it not too early for this? the singles haven’t recovered from last year’s saga."

high_power025:

"Why this guy no want give this girl belle may we rest small."

Why Veekee James married her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Veekee, in a video, opened up on why she picked Femi to be her husband among the men who were interested in her.

According to the fashion designer, she saw something in her husband that other men she had dated lacked.

Her comment spurred mixed reactions, with some fans praising her for her choice.

