Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has gotten ready to give her daughter, Priscy, away to her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of her first look for her daughter’s Nigerian wedding

The photos made the rounds on social media, and fans gushed over sweet words and the outfit she was wearing

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared her first post on social media for the JP2025 wedding to the joy of fans.

On April 17, 2025, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to post a photo of her first outfit of the day as she prepared to give her daughter, Priscy, away to her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's first outfit for her daughter's wedding. Photos: @Iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

In the photo, Iyabo Ojo wore the selected asoebi for the day, which was a mixture of green and orange. The movie star had her dress heavily beaded, and she rocked a big headgear to show that she was indeed the bride’s mother. She was also decked in gold accessories.

Iyabo Ojo accompanied the photo with a short caption where she expressed her appreciation to God and her well-wishers on the big day. According to her, JP2025 is a day the Lord has made.

In her words:

“This is the day the Lord has made! 🌟 I shall rejoice and be glad in it! 🙏 JP2025 is finally here! 🎉 God's blessings to every single soul. 🙏 Thank you, Lord! #Gratitude #Jp2025”

See the photos of Iyabo Ojo’s outfit below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo debuts first look as bride’s mother

The photos of Iyabo Ojo’s first outfit for JP2025 made the rounds on social media, and it got many fans talking. A number of them were in awe, and they congratulated Priscy’s mum.

Nigerians react to Iyabo Ojo's first outfit for JP2025 wedding. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

Fabrics_by_carol said:

“Proud mum.”

Callmetoplady said:

“Ehhhh.. 🙌🙌🙌🙌 we are here for it..🔥.”

Eeshafashion__ said:

“What a yummy mummy 😍😍😍😍.”

Veekee_james said:

“You look amazing Queen Mother❤️.”

Jux.priscy said:

“Our QUEEN MOTHER IS HOT 🥵 😍.”

Destinyetikoofficial wrote:

“It’s a shutdown mami ❤️❤️❤️.”

Moyolawalofficial said:

“Iyaiyawo ❤️.”

Officialwaje said:

“Priceless moment. God be praised.”

Wangaraufoods said:

“Congratulations 🥳 Queen 👑 Mother. JP2025 is Blessed.”

Classietabbiebeautyempire said:

“Congratulations to you mama 😍.”

Deegurl01 said:

“So beautiful 😍😍😍 I didn’t expect less!!”

Gorretkisa said:

“Queen Mother the Mother who mothered their mother's 🙌🔥🔥😍.”

Miraclechizobaalaoma said:

“Mother of the day 🔥.”

