Preparations are underway for actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux

A series of videos of made the rounds on social media of the bride Priscy’s friends getting ready for her big day

Many social media users reacted to the videos of Priscy’s friends getting their makeup done and other preparations

Nigerian social media star Priscy’s traditional wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has finally come, and it has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the early hours of April 17, 2025, videos started to make the rounds online of the preparations for the much-anticipated big day, which had been talked about for months.

Nigerians react to video of Chioma Goodhair and Priscy's other friends getting ready for JP2025 wedding. Photos: @its.priscy, @sugarweddings / IG, Chiomagoodhair / Snapchat

Source: Instagram

In one of the viral clips, Priscy’s close friend and social media ‘big sis’ Chioma Goodhair, was spotted getting her makeup done by a professional.

The video had a time stamp which showed that her face was getting ‘beat’ by a makeup artist at 5:20am. Chioma Goodhair accompanied the Snapchat video with a caption where she spoke about the time.

According to Chioma, she has never gotten ready that early in her life. She reiterated her love for Priscy by saying she was only able to do that for the bride.

In her words:

“I’ve never gotten ready this early in my life, lol. Wow! Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, the love for you baby sis is real.”

See the video below:

Another video showed Priscy’s friend and designer for one of her pre-wedding outfits, Lasosa, also getting her makeup and gele done in preparation for JP 2025:

See a clip of yet another of the bride’s friend, Simisola, getting dressed for JP 2025 wedding:

See more behind-the-scenes videos below:

Reactions as Priscy’s friends get ready for JP 2025

The videos of Priscy’s friends getting prepared to attend the JP 2025 wedding raised the excitement of fans about the much-anticipated event.

Nigerians react to videos of Chioma Goodhair and Priscy's other friends getting ready for JP2025 wedding. Photos: @its.priscy, @chiomagoodhair

Source: Instagram

Adigun.adefunke said:

“We are ready please.”

Official_motun22 said:

“We online aunties are here too, no sleep at all 💃.”

Amahblankson wrote:

“This is the day the Lord has made.We are glad and rejoicing. 😍👏🙌❤️.”

Opekelomo said:

“We are ready….All phones charged. All snacks ready. All roads lead to #jp2025 ❤️🙌.”

Queen_com_my said:

“I have been up since 4am.. we online in-laws are ready.. I even borrowed data 😂 🙈 I must not miss anything 😚.”

Somuah.irene wrote:

“Chioma, God bless you such a lovely person ❤️.”

Amb.eksontemidayo said:

“Big sis of the bride 👰 😍 💕 💓. God bless you for all you do.”

Olowoone said:

“Online in-laws are so happy for you dear🎉🥳.”

Bt_apparel said:

“Even me I’m awake and getting ready 😁 my Tanzania boo must see me in full glam today.”

Olapejuogunjobi said:

“This makeup is beautiful, wow!!!!!”

Omosexy1415 said:

“The day is finally here. God is in control 👏.”

Diamond Platnumz lands in Lagos for JP2025 wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that big East African star, Diamond Platnumz, flew a private jet to Nigeria for Juma Jux and Priscy's wedding.

On the day before the wedding, award-winning Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, informed fans on social media that he was on his way to Lagos for the wedding. The music star also shared a video of himself getting on a private jet with his entourage for the trip.

Another viral video showed Diamond Platnumz finally in Lagos with the groom, Juma Jux.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng