Nigerian media personality Enioluwa recently baked a cake for his best friend, Priscy, ahead of her wedding day

Priscy is getting married to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, on April 17, 2025, and Enioluwa decided to bake a cake

The video of Enioluwa baking the cake and also decorating it for his best friend impressed many social media users

Nigerian media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa recently baked a cake for Priscy, his best friend, only a few days before her wedding day.

Enioluwa and Priscy are for their very tight bond and when she was getting set to go down the aisle with her Tanzanian boo, Juma Jux, the male influencer decided to make her a sentimental gift.

Enioluwa's baking and cake decorating skills impress fans as he bakes a cake for Priscy.

On his official Instagram page, Enioluwa aka Eni shared a video of his baking process right from the breaking of eggs to mixing in flour, sugar, baking powder and other necessary ingredients.

As the video progressed, it was clear that Eni was baking a red velvet cake for Priscy. After removing the already-baked cake from the oven, Enioluwa started to decorate it.

The media personality and social media influencer put his cake decorating and piping skills on display by making intricate designs on the edges of the red cake and also writing out Priscy’s official wedding hashtag on it.

However, despite putting in all of that work for Priscy, Enioluwa cut himself a big slice of cake and enjoyed the work of his hands. According to him, he forgot to send it to his bestie. In his words:

“Baked this cake all night. Ate it though before I could send it to the person I made it for.😭 How well did I do?😁”

See the video below:

Reactions as Enioluwa bakes cake for Priscy

Enioluwa’s baking and cake decoration skills impressed many netizens after the media personality posted the video online:

Worldwidenurse said:

“This is called “ eat your cake and have it”.”

Nimiie_ wrote:

“Ah ah it turned out so nicee.”

Chefabbys said:

“That looks so so good Eni!”

Ozziesdelight said:

“Your piping skills are quite impressive 🔥.”

That_jeans_girl wrote:

“This video is addictiveee , I love how you love Priscy 😍.”

Jamilaolawal said:

“Eni why do I feel like you were opening that oven every 10 minutes to check if the cake was done 😂.”

House_of_ewalogeempire wrote:

“God just pack talent and gift 🎁 full ENI Body 😂.”

Super.icon said:

“Overall best in doing EVERYTHING ✅.”

Femiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii said:

“Is there anything he can’t do?”

Ditohcakes said:

“Please we need you in the baking industry …. Hmm just that u fit chop customer cake before delivery man come 🚶‍♀️”

Tifeh.makinde said:

“What can't you do Eni?!😍”

Fans react to cake Enioluwa baked for Priscy. Photo: @enioluwaofficial

