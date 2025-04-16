VDM has unveiled his crush to the amazement of a lot of netizens, who didn't know he has been drooling over the lady

He played a video of where the lady he is fond of was presenting and how her colleague was arguing with her

The activist also warned his crush's colleague and shared what he was capable of doing to him

It seemed Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, is not ready to forgive media personality, Reuben Abati, anytime soon going by his latest video.

The TikToker had sternly warned Abati a few days ago for comparing him to controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable.

VDM shares what he will do to Reuben Abati over a video where he was arguing with his colleague.

Source: Instagram

In his recent video, he gave Abati a stern warning for arguing with his crush, Ojinika Okpe of Arise Television.

The two broadcasters were presenting on the TV and an argument broke up where Abati said he was ready to drag Ojinika for her utterance.

Reacting to the clip, VDM warned Abati that nothing must happen to his crush.

According to him, he was ready to ensure that Abati leaves Arise TV. He noted that it was because it was Nigeria, that was why Dr Reuben Abati would be able to work with a national TV despite his antecedent during Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's regime.

VDM trips over Ojinika

In the recording, the TikToker, who recently called out Abike Dabiri drooled over Ojinika Okpe.

He stated that he checked her age and was surprised that she was older than him. VDM praised her and said that she looked like a 29-year woman.

VDM also noted that Ojinika is his Niger Delta crush and declared love for her. He gave her several kisses before the recording came to an end.

VDM sends warning to Reuben Abati over his utterance to colleague on Arise television.

Source: Instagram

The activist also remarked that Abati must never talk to his crush in such a manner again. He claimed that the media personality attacked Ojinika and asked why he cannot respect women on national television.

VDM admired his crush and her skin. He said her skin looks like soup, which people can use to eat eba.

VDM remembers comparison to Portable

Also in the clip, VDM made reference to the video where Reuben Abati was comparing him to Portable. He noted that even the singer that Abati was trying to belittle would not disrespect a lady on national television like Abati did.

He opined that maybe if it wasn't on a national television, Abati would have beaten Ojinika. VDM also dragged Abike Dabiri to his drama, he called her senseless and shameless woman while labelling Abati, 'Abathief'.

See the video here:

VDM drags Daddy Freeze

Meanwhile, VDM joined the league of celebrities reacting to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's alleged fraud and deportation saga after it went viral online.

The clergy had lost his bid to appeal against the ruling of a tribunal in the UK that ordered his deportation over an alleged £1.87 million fraud. VDM shared his excitement about the case.

He also dragged Daddy Freeze for not being truthful about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. He gave the media personality an unprintable name.

Source: Legit.ng