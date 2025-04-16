A viral chat between Rapper Moneybagg Yo’s baby mama, AriTheDon, and Cardi B has leaked on social media

While the rapper and her estranged husband may have gone their separate ways, the chat shows that she accused Ari of sleeping with Offset while they were together

AriTheDon’s response to Cardi B’s accusation has now gone viral online as she blames a blog for outing her

Cardi B and Offset have ended their relationship, but their on-and-off air drama has continued to make waves in the online space.

An X blogger1goatalexis, shared screenshots of alleged private messages culled from rapper Cardi B. In the messages, Cardi B appeared to have accused her ex-husband Offset of infidelity with AriTheDon during their relationship.

Blogger leaked a chat where Cardi B accused AriTheDon of sleeping with Offset.

The messages show Cardi B expressing anger and frustration, questioning why someone would claim she slept with Offset recently, and stating she's done with the drama.

While we are unaware what Cardi B asked Ari first, her response goes thus:

"Why you saying that i f*cked offset this weekend. Like b*tch idgaf what you support lying is crazy and he have not f*ckod me nither y'all gotta leave me the f*ck alone we both move on tell him to tell you how he was fu*king Ari while we was together but yet i'm working for moving on huh? Leave me alone.

Cardi B responded with:

"He said he smashed when you was in Atlanta."

And that ended the chat, as Ari's response was not caught in the screenshot.

See the post below:

Their conversation has now gone viral and generated reactions from social media users.

Reactions to Cardi B's chat with AriTheDon

Read some reactions below:

@Kitty1324683 said:

"Babe everyone fu*ked offset while yall where tg."

@AnyaLacey03:

"if this is true, the drama level is off the charts—no way the rap scene stays indifferent."

@Madisonxheights said:

"He out here collecting scandals like infinity stones,"

@xoxomarsz said:

"Anybody they say he f*cked he did 100% that man would cheat with anybody he can."

Cardi B's said that Offset cheated while they were together.

@charlioface said:

"It looks like their family album gets more scandals than actual photos."

@MielleLove said:

"I dont feel like he got enough money to sleep with Ari! Must be another Ari or sumn, idk."

@S_H_A_Y_L_A_A

"Ion blame him .. he got tired of seeing a new face every other month."

@_melaninfairy said:

"The text don’t even make sense lol idk if I believe this. Also, ACTUALLY I don’t lol!!!!! Ari was cheated on and was very clearly hurt over it, can’t see her fw someone’s HUSBAND after going thru something like that."

Cardi B accuses Offset & his mother of robbing her

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset's drama spilled into 2025 as she continues to drag him online.

The American rapper and the father of her kids have been going at each other since they separated in 2024.

In a fresh Twitter space, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared some new information and accused the singer and his mother.

