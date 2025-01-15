Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset's drama has split into 2025 as she continues to drag him online

The American rapper and the father of her kids have been going at each other since they separated in 2024

In a fresh Twitter space, the Bodak Yellow rapper spilt some new information and accused the singer and his mother

Cardi B and the ex-love of her life are not made with their social media drama. Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, whose stage name is Cardi B and her Kiari Kendrell Cephus, widely called Offset, have surfaced online in a new turn of events.

The American rapper took to X Space on Tuesday, January 14, where she accused her estranged husband, along with his mother, Latabia Woodward, of robbing her.

Cardi B drags Offset and his mother online. Credit: @iamcardib

According to Billboard reports, the Grammy-winning rapper didn’t explain what she meant regarding the alleged robbery. Cardi also alleged that Offset failed to buy anything for her kids for Christmas.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B, her kids and her three bonus kids, including their father, would usually take family pictures for the holidays, which everyone admired.

However, following their messy online split, the duo seems to be rolling differently. Both individuals shared pictures that differed from what their online families were used to.

Offset shared pictures with his three grown kids from his ex, while Cardi shared another post with her children, Kulture and Wave Kiari. These moves have sparked online clamour about why they could not try to be a unit just for the holidays.

Many react to Cardi B's space

Read some reactions below:

@_.christinesworld._:

"Go to court!!! Get divorced!! Grow up and MOVE ON!!"

@gxbriel_:

"Shes literally 30 doing this on social media abt her KIDS? And her kids father? Like what does going to social media do. He’s probably laughing at u. Why do u even give af this is so love and hip hop i thought she quit that show."

@byrdiemay.new:

"She can divorce him without him signing."

@east_side_fly:

"The Cardi hate is unreal yall get paid for this?"

@joey_trip_:

"Big W for us men. She said she robbed a bunch of dudes. I hope he got a lot outa her."

@nabsnizami:

"Same women who robbed men while being a str*pper and drugged them too?"

@_.elias_.c_:

"This is what happens when you choose to procreate with the wrong person such as yourself."

@whoaitsjamess:

"These rap girls coming out like vultures on the men 😂 one lied about getting shot and now the other mad she getting robbed instead of the robbing."

Cardi B rocks new hairstyle

In a previous report by Legit.ng, American rapper Cardi B wore a new hairstyle and an exquisite black outfit as she attended the Mugler SS25 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Her hair was styled in two parts: the back was packed in a bun, while the front was styled to cover her face.

The mother of three attended the event amid her cheating drama with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

