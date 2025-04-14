A Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing video from the 50th birthday party of businessman Obi Cubana's birthday party

In the trending video, a good-looking young man was seen spraying €50 notes on singer Flavour as he performed during the event

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady caught the attention of netizens with a video of an epic scene from the lavish celebration of prominent businessman Obi Cubana.

The 50th birthday party, attended by numerous high-profile guests and dignitaries, proved the businessman's influential status.

Man sprays Euros on Flavour at Obi Cubana's birthday

The lavish party was captured in a video shared on TikTok by @chymberly, which quickly gained traction online.

The clip captured the grand settings of the event, with guests of high caliber mingling in a luxurious hall.

One particular moment that caught the attention of viewers was when a young man showered singer Flavour with €50 notes as he performed on stage.

Reactions as man sprays €50 notes at Obi Cubana's birthday

The video sparked reactions from TikTok users, who flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

Many were captivated by the extravagance of the celebration and the generosity displayed by the young man towards Flavour.

The event itself was a grand affair, with an impressive guest list that reflected Obi Cubana's influence in society.

The party's luxurious atmosphere and high-end settings were an evidence of wealth and good life.

Netizens gushed over the luxurious lives of Nigeria's elite and their elaborate way of celebrating.

@Elvis said:

"Flavour cash out for dis birthday."

@Enytee said:

"Naira, Dollar, Pounds, and Euro just dey cry for this event."

@Big sunny said:

"I can't remember when last I saw 50 pounds note even as a uk resident!!!!!!!!"

@Happening in ŃÍĞÉŘÍÁ asked:

"Who noticed that Wizkid did not attend this party?"

@eleoralee1 said:

"I too like Flavour, he is a gentle and humble man!May God bless Flavour always."

@big_baby23 said:

"Flavor wey be celebrity come dey hustle like ogene boys. Money get level."

@Eliezer laurence wrote:

"Me that is living here in western world fear will not even let me give someone 50 euros. hmmmm men deyooo."

@Kingeddy911 said:

"Where are Ghanaian who talked about Naira, have now now confirmed Naira is just our con3 currency name we don't deal with it but hard currencies."

@Amaheart said:

"So something like this happen in Abuja and I dey here. I for Hussle get transport fare at least I go pick reach 200k before I go house."

@Charles Ubaezuonu N.C said:

"Flavour just calm down dey pack am ( $€£ ) like Elon Musk on a low key for this Obi Cubana birthday bash."

@Sheik Koroma said:

"Sheyi tell you papa say money dae for Nigeria..The rich are just stingy to share. Leave President Tinebu alone."

@Omerenwanne One Na Mbaise said:

"Nigeria government think say them get sense pass igbo Men. Abi we don leave naira for them we enter Dollar Euro and pound nothing like Efcc again."

@AlexMoni added:

"Some girls dey use relationship to chop better food. Imagine eating rice and turkey with juice. Something she can't afford on her own."

Watch the video here:

