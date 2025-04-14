May Edochie has shared a video from the late actor Junior Pope's one-year remembrance mass in Abuja

The short video captured Junior Pope's widow and their three sons, alongside some Nollywood actors

May Edochie's support for Junior Pope's family has been widely applauded by fans and followers

Actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife and upcoming actress, May, was among the prominent figures who attended John Paul Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope's, one-year remembrance mass with his widow, Jennifer Awele, and their three sons on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Recall that April 10, 2025, marked Junior Pope's first anniversary after he and four others lost their lives in a boat mishap on their way back after shooting a movie.

May Edochie dances during Junior Pope’s remembrance mass in Abuja. Credit: mayyuledochie/qutejay

The actor's widow returned to social media with a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, detailing her experience since his demise.

She also shared the questions their three sons have been asking after their father's death.

Video from Junior Pope's church memorial surfaces

Yul Edochie's estranged wife shared a video capturing the moment she alongside actress Empress Njamah and some actors in the movie industry danced into a Catholic church in Abuja with the late Junior Pope's family.

The late actor's wife was seen rocking a black shade, with May and Empress dancing closely beside her.

Sharing the video on her page, May Edochie wrote,

"About yesterday. Mass celebration in loving memory of JP. May the good Lord continue to grant his soul eternal rest and bless the family he left behind @qutejay @dopeevents007 . Amen."

May Edochie, celebs attend one-year mass for Junior Pope in Abuja. Credit: juniorpope

The video from Junior Pope's first remembrance at a Catholic church in Abuja below:

The flyer about Junior Pope's first remembrance shared by actress Empress Njamah below:

In related news, Nollywood also held a memorial service for Junior Pope and four others at a Catholic church in Asaba.

Reactions to Junior Pope's memorial

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Cruisewithjoe said:

"Such a reliable friend."

onyichuks wrote:

"The envy of all. The Lord is your strength."

independent easi commented:

"Queen May you’re are such a true and dependable friend. May God’s blessings continue to be upon you and your household."

tochilifestyle said:

"While we achieve all we want in life, may our loved ones be here, winning as well.

oilgas wrote:

"Queen May is a good woman."

bensonokonkwoofficial said:

"continue to rest in peace swag nation..May God bless you Queen may."

officialblessyn said:

"When did Catholic Church started allowing trousers in church? Is not trousers that queen is wearing?"

jennyposh reacted:

"God please continue to protect this lovely family he left behind, No evil shall befall them in Jesus name Amen."

Adanma Luke pays tribute to Junior Pope

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adanma Luke, the producer of the ill-fated movie that led to Junior Pope and four others' deaths, penned a tribute.

The producer shared what had been her experience in the last year.

"Losing you guys left me with a headache no one can heal unless God intervenes," she wrote.

