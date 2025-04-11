A video of 2Baba's estranged wife Annie Idiba, now known as Annie Macuala,y gracing an event in Lagos has emerged online

The highlight was the moment Annie Idibia rained bundles of what looked like money on Fuji star KWAM 1 as he sang her praises on stage

Annie Idibia looked unfazed as she was simply her vibrant self at the event, stirring reactions from netizens

Actress Annie Idibia now known as Annie Macaulay stole the spotlight at a recent event in Lagos state as she made a radiant return to the social life.

Shortly after Annie announced a wellness and rediscovery retreat in Qatar and Singapore, videos of her at a Lagos trade fair emerged on social media.

It was Annie's first major appearance since 2Baba confirmed their separation.

The mum of two rocked a striking grass green satin two-piece as she returned to social life. Annie wore a glowing smile as she appeared to be unbothered by the online dramas that trailed the end of her marriage with 2Baba.

She was also spotted without her wedding ring, a subtle message that she had moved on.

Aside from Annie, Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde aka KWAM 1 aka K1 De Ultimate was also present at the event as he thrilled the guests with his songs.

A clip captured the moment Annie handed bundles of what looked like money to the Fuji star as he serenaded her.

Watch video as Annie Idibia makes money rain on KWAM 1 below:

See another video of Annie Idibia:

Below is another video of Annie Idibia at Lagos event below:

Reactions as Annie Idibia makes money rain on KWAM 1

Several netizens gushed about the actress' vibrant demeanour, while others rejoiced on her return to social life.

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, read them below:

iamomolhara said:

"K1 sent a word for 2baba there, IYKYK."

adaeze_lareina said:

"To think I love Annie so much and I still love Tuface is crazy lol. I can't hate either of them."

pweethytee said:

"Thank god she is fine now Abeg marry fine politician ooo."

_aswonder wrote:

"K1 na baba he said Annie baby not Annie Idibia."

captainzolu said:

"Na PDP collect her husband, Na APC dy console her 👏. Nice one."

ykay_autos said:

Make k1 no go woo her cos I no trust that man with woman at all

bisosucess said:

People will spray you good money when they know you know how to make good use of it. K1 sabi spend wisel

freeskinremedies said:

"These old men with emotional intelligence you go think say dem no dey social media but na dem see everything pass. He made sure to maintain Annie baby without adding idibia. Nice1."

mofoti07 said:

"K1 just dey do hin job dey go ,all those names called na nothing less than 2m."

Annie Idibia's fans create fans page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Annie's fans created an official page to support the actress, whom they refer to as their queen.

2Baba's estranged wife's fans and followers also revealed their online identity as the 'Navies.'

"Show me a more beautiful Queen than our Annie! Our Queen is too beautiful!" Annie's fans wrote.

