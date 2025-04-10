Nigerian actress and estranged wife of Yul Edochie, May, has gone online to remember Junior Pope one year after his death

May shared a lengthy post filled with the memories she had of the vibrant actor before his untimely death

She accompanied the post with a picture of his family, wife and three handsome boys, with the late actor’s photo frame in the background

May Edochie, a prominent Nigerian media personality, has shared an emotional tribute to the late actor, Junior Pope, whose real name was John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo.

The ace Nollywood actor met his unfortunate death on April 10, 2024, after he drowned in the same river, after a boat he was travelling in collided with a fishing canoe.

His widow surfaced on social media to celebrate his death anniversary, alongside May Edochie, who shared a message online.

May Edochie wrote:

"Swag nation….Who does that?…..The envy of all women….God is the greatest….I haven’t heard these words for a year now and they only remind me of you JP, the leader of the swag nation. As you continue to rest in peace, may the good Lord continue to protect this beautiful family that you left behind 🙏."

"I know how tough it is for a husband and a wife to jointly raise a family let alone a single parent. My dear @qutejay , may the Lord remain your strength and give you inspiration to fully resume your business @dopeevents007."

See the post below:

Fans condone with Junior Pope's family

Read some reactions online:

@lincedochie said:

"Thanks a lot May for this. The wounds are still fresh. May his gentle soul rest in GOD’s bosom."

@rytaddiva said:

"Who does that? We miss you brother 😢 continue to rest in peace 🙏 lord protect his lovely family he left behind 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

@lifestyle_withmummy_rina said:

"Chai 😢😢😢😢😢 I'm crying, keep resting in the bossom of the Lord king of swag nation."

@ijay_emarh said:

"This world is not our home💔💔 May God continue to grant you strength to carry on @dopeevents007 . Amen."

@joralhomeoffabrics said:

"Amen, continue to rest in peace JP, and may the good lord continue to watch over your family 🙏."

@ngoziscreativity said:

"O my! This is so touching, may his soul continue to rest in peace. May God give her and her children the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen 🙏🏿."

@obisieamarachi1 said:

"Chaii it was on this faithful day 😢Keep resting champ 💪💔Only God knows the best ❤️."

@kswissluxuryhair said:

"Hmmmmmmm it’s well May his soul Rest In Perfect peace."

@chikadibia_light_ said:

"Chaii,see as this fine man take go leave his beautiful family 😢😢😢,May his gentle soul rest in peace 🙏."

Junior Pope's country home gets renovated

As per a video posted online by the actor's friend, Okwor Akusinachi, showed that some renovational works were currently ongoing at Junior Pope's country house in Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu state.

According to Akusinachi, the renovation was to help put the house in good condition before his friend's burial.

He noted that Junior Pope deserved a befitting farewell, and that was what he would get.

