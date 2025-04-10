May Edochie has shared adorable pictures of her first child and daughter as she turned a new age on Thursday, April 10

The upcoming actress and influencer, in a heartfelt message, gushed about her daughter growing into a woman

May Edochie's post has stirred reactions from fans and followers as they joined her in celebrating her daughter

It was a moment of celebration for May Edochie as her first child and daughter, Danielle, whom she had with her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, marked her birthday on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

May, like a proud mum, shared breathtaking photos of the birthday celebrant while gushing over how her daughter was set to give runway makers a run for their money with her confidence, grace and sophistication.

The mum of four also expressed joy at how Danielle, whom she described as her 'mini-me', has grown into a strong, beautiful, and kind young woman.

May, however, added that irrespective of Danielle's age, she would always be her "little girl, her one and only girl child, and her first fruit."

"My precious darling daughter @d3forareason, you have grown into a strong, beautiful, and kind young woman. This gives me so much joy," she wrote.

"I’m super proud of everything you’ve accomplished and even more excited for everything that lies ahead. Keep dreaming big, loving fiercely, and living fully. I want you to know that the world is lucky to have you, just like I am. May God’s protection, blessings and goodness be upon you now and always. May no evil eyes ever see you in Jesus’ name. Love you always," May added in a birthday message to her daughter.

Danielle also expressed gratitude to God for making her witness a new year as she wrote:

"D3 Domination Day To breathe, to live, to wake up to this blessed day that comes only once in a year..is all and only God. He don’t play about me!"

As of the time this report was published, Yul Edochie had yet to celebrate his daughter.

Fans celebrate May Edochie's daughter's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages below:

stella.chika.5 said:

"Oh my oh my, d to the 3 . Happiest birthday my sweetheart, shine brighter like your mama."

oladaniels_ wrote:

"Adaoma…mummy’s lookalike."

sharonbensonofficial wrote

"Our princessss a true daughter of a queen shineee bright my darling."

stella.chika.5 said:

"May no EVIL eyes see you Danny , May all their eyes go blind at thought of it ..Amen . Your steps are already blessed and ordained by God himself. Keep on living, keep on shining..the world awaits your greatness."

rytaddiva said:

True daughter of her mama alexia play me see beauty beauty she is bad and buggy our Achalugo happiest birthday daughter love. May all your deepest heart desires come to pass for you. You are blessed and highly favoured."

