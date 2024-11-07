Judy Austin has publicly supported her husband, Yul Edochie, as he slammed his brother Linc and actor Kanoyo O Kanayo in a recent post

The actress threw her weight behind him with an action she took via her Instagram page

Judy Austin's action comes amid the uproar Yul Edochie caused online as he seemingly referred to KOK as stupid

Social media has been agog following actor and online preacher Yul Edochie's outburst as his second wife, Judy Austin, takes sides with him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul unleashed anger at his elder brother Linc over his comment about his second marriage with Judy.

Judy Austin likes Yul Edochie's post as he drags his brother and Kanayo. Credit: lincedochie/kanayookanayo/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul's outburst comes after Linc appeared on KOK Live, a show hosted by veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo.

Kanayo during his discussion with Linc, probed him about Yul’s controversial marriage to Judy.

In response, Linc openly disagreed with Yul's choices and advised him to stop flaunting his relationship online.

Disappointed by Linc’s words and Kanayo’s questions, Yul described it as “unwise and weakening” for a family member to publicly condemn another.

In the course of dragging Linc, Yul also threw shades at Kanayo as he seemingly called him stupid.

Amid the uproar that trailed Yul's outburst, Judy came online to show support by liking the post.

More reactions on Yul Edochie's post

Read the comments below:

chidimma.aleke:

"Chai….Judy family them Dey try honestly how do they actually cope seeing your sister displaying on social media…God have mercy."

_iamnonye:

"Make una try buy better phone, this kind local quality video no fit pepper people."

tksparkle:

"Do you, the world will adjust. World people no gree adjust for Yul and Judy matter oo. Na wa."

benetscot:

"U insulted ur blood brother, @kanayo.o.kanayo because and disrespecting ur father's advice cause of Toto ? I dont blame you it seems Nollywood people are afraid of you , the @actorsguildofnigeria cant do you anything because they fear you."

Old video of Yul and May Edochie trends

Amid Yul Edochie's outburst, May Edochie's fan page shared an old video showing the loved-up moment between the former couple.

In the video, Yul could be seen beaming with joy as he posed for pictures with May.

Reacting, someone said, "He can't have this again."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng