Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was recently showered with love by her stepdaughter, Vanessa Okoye, at her Mother’s Night event

The movie star’s stepdaughter was moved to tears as she spoke glowingly of her at the gathering

The emotional display warmed the hearts of netizens, as some of them also shared their opinions about Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s ‘stepdaughter’ Vanessa Okoye made headlines over what she said about the movie star at an event.

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, Iyabo Ojo organised a Mother’s Night event where women gathered to celebrate her daughter, Priscy’s upcoming traditional wedding with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Emotional video of Iyabo Ojo's stepdaughter crying while praising her trends. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @vanzyvanz

Source: Instagram

Present at the occasion was Vanessa Okoye, the daughter of Iyabo Ojo’s partner, Paulo, and the new mum shared her thoughts about the actress.

Despite Iyabo Ojo not being officially married to her father, Vanessa called the actress her stepmum. According to her, Iyabo Ojo was like a mother to her, and she has helped her in so many ways.

While speaking, Vanessa started to cry as she expressed her love for Iyabo Ojo and thanked her for her impact on her life. She said:

“She’s a mother to everyone but I personally call her my stepmum for a reason and even though it’s not binded, it feels like it. I don’t know how to say it but Aunty Iyabo is literally like a mum to me and she has helped me with so many things, I don’t even think half of the things she’s helped with, she’s aware and I want to say, I thank you, I love you and she’s always supporting me, trust me even though she’s always like ‘my obim’, she’s always in love as we can see on social media, she’s ready to drag my father through the mud if he messes with us, and we’re his children, she would fight for us. So I want to thank you so much, I don’t want to cry but you’re an amazing woman, I love you so much.”

Paulo's daughter sheds tears as she praises Iyabo Ojo. Photos: @Iyaboojofespris, @vanzyvanz

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, Vanessa also spoke about Priscy’s upcoming wedding and prayed for their union to be blessed. In her words:

“Priscilla my baby sister, I’m so happy for you, your house is blessed, your union is blessed.”

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo’s stepdaughter praises her

The emotional video of Iyabo Ojo’s stepdaughter praising her went viral online, and it raised comments from netizens. Many of them were touched by the display.

Styledbylashe said:

“If a step daughter talks about you in this manner, you are good. ❤️”

Agoilious wrote:

“Wow I'm so happy for Queen Mother👑.”

Real_abecity said:

“She is definitely a good woman👏👏.”

Follytoni said:

“Beautiful 😍.”

Olatoyide_0911 said:

“Awwwwww, this is beautiful 😢😢.”

Traditionellle wrote:

“She's such a sweetheart😍 Also, very articulate 🙌.”

Uniqueyanju2 said:

“Awwww! Iyabo ojo you are truly a blessed woman....This is so beautiful to watch 😍😍😍.”

Ennypeach03 said:

“A very very good mother 😍😍😍😍.”

Sisi_ebun said:

“I love this lady more it's take a wonderful person to appreciate a wonderful person 100%... 👏👏👏.”

Momo.nzete said:

“IYSEXY Abeg take your flowers 🌹.”

Soft_millionaire said:

“Awwww don’t cry baby 😢😢😢😢😢see me crying like say onions dey my hand.”

Aduke__aesthetics said:

“I am crying😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️❤️ so sweet😍.”

Iyabo Ojo shares why she's not married to Paulo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo spoke on the nature of her relationship with Paulo.

According to the film star, she has an understanding with Paulo because she sometimes wants to be alone, and he is also mostly away on business trips.

Iyabo Ojo also disclosed that they both discussed the issue of marriage and decided to remain partners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng