Influencer Priscilla Ojo’s Nigerian wedding preparations for her wedding to her husband, Juma Jux, have begun in earnest

A clip circulating the internet captured when her sister-in-law, Fatima, arrived in Nigeria and headed to a spa location

Iyabo Ojo was already waiting to receive her; they hugged warmly, and she was invited inside to receive the pampering of her life

The moment many have been waiting for is finally here, as Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding draws nearer.

The wedding was leaked online a few days ago and is slated to be held on the 17th of April, 2025, to the joy of many fans.

Priscilla's sister-in-law has landed in Nigeria for her wedding. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @fatma8five

As preparations continue, in-laws have begun arriving in Nigeria, as Juma Jux’s sister was picked up by his wife, Priscilla Ojo.

In a new video shared by the movie star herself, she showcased a luxury spa where she planned to receive Fatima.

When Juma Jux’s sister, Fatima, arrived, they hugged each other tightly and sprang into action. She got her hair, nails, massage, and every other thing done at the spa.

The feel-good post left many netizens in awe, as they couldn’t stop gushing over the love that radiated within the ladies.

Watch the video here:

Fans' react to Priscy Ojo's sister-n-law's welcome

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@lion.825012 said:

"This relationship was sponsored by God may he be the centre of everything 🙏."

@alys_adi_mwas_ said:

"Omg juma here you bagged a princess familia ya upendo sana hii they are sooo kind ❤️❤️."

@glitterstouch_makeovers said:

"The abaya looks so great on u mama ❤❤❤ weldone labake olododo to the world ."

@queenoluwa said:

"Congratulations, Iya yawo. I'm super happy for u. You deserve all the good things coming your way. May this union be blessed."

@titonoic said:

"You're trying o. Cinema movie plus wedding preparations is a lot. May God continue to strengthen you @iyaboojofespris."

@i_am_yinpek1821 said:

"Where there's a good relationship between the mothers, the home is bound to be solid. 😍😍😍"

@mumcee_freshfoods said:

"The Sis in love sef go know say her brother carry eye go market....unto say na better place he go marry from😍."

Priscilla Ojo picks up Juma JUx's sister from the airport. Credit: @its.priscy

@inspired_cards said:

"Na like this it suppose be. No gbas gbos in-laws. 😂Na friendship & happiness in-laws were about in this space! Oya! #JP2025 in a few days! We pim 📌….🔥❤️🔥❤️."

@olafimihan_01 said:

"Whala for who no get better Inlaw."

@q_dotnat01 said:

"I love what I love, I love this ❤️❤️❤️❤️, and this joy is permanent in Jesus name amen 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Juma Jux's sister warns him during 2nd proposal

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users were glad to hear the warm speech presented by Juma Jux's sister Fatima at his wedding ceremony.

The couple, their friends, and family have been in a celebratory mood since the Nikkai wedding in Tanzania.

The second leg of the wedding was held on February 12, 2025, and fans have not stopped commenting on Juma Jux's sister's speech.

