It's crazy to think that we have moved from a society that used to frown at interracial marriages to seeing beautiful love stories born out of them today

The likes of Priscy Ojo, Moses Bliss, Uche Jombo are just a few of our Nigerian celebrities, who found love in other nationalities

Love truly knows no bounds, and it's amazing to see how far we've come as a society. From a time when interracial marriages were met with scepticism and disapproval, we've evolved to a point where beautiful love stories are being written across cultures and nationalities.

Nigerian celebrities are no exception, and their stories are a testament to the power of love. Take Priscy Ojo, Moses Bliss, and Uche Jombo, for instance.

Priscilla OJo, Moses Bliss and other Nigerian celebrities married to foreign men.

Source: Instagram

These Nigerian individuals have found love in unexpected places, and their relationships are a celebration of the diversity and complexity of human connection.

1. Priscy Ojo married a Tanzanian

Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux have been making waves online ever since they made their relationship in Instagram official. The influencer found love with a partner from a different cultural background, in Tanzania, and their relationship led to a beautiful marriage.

The couple also revealed online that their Nigerian wedding will be coming up on April 17.

2. Moses Bliss married a Ghanaian

Moses Bliss, a popular gospel artist, is another Nigerian celebrity who found love with someone from a different nationality - Ghana, and their story is a reminder that love can conquer all, even when it seems like an unlikely match.

3. Uche Jombo was married to Kenney Rodriguez

Uche Jombo, a seasoned actress, married an American-born husband, Kenney Rodriguez, and their love story is a testament to the fact that true love can find us in the most unexpected places.

They have a son together named Matthew Chinedu Rodriguez, who was born on May 27, 2015.

Uche Jombo and her ex-husband Kenny.

Source: Instagram

4. Susan Peters married a Dutch man

Nollywood actress, Susan Peters in 2015 got married in a private ceremony to a Dutch man named Koen Croon.

Speaking about married life, she described it as "sweet and sour", saying

"It is sweet and it is also sour. You tend not to do all the things you used to do because you are not single any more. It is like a check button, it is a bit different from being single."

5. Ufuoma McDermott married an Irish man

Ufuoma McDermott, maiden name: Ufuoma Ejenobor, got married to her Irish husband, Steven McDermott on 23rd April 2010. On 23 May 2014, she officially changed her name to Ufuoma McDermott in a Lagos High Court.

Speaking about how she feels being married to a foreign man, Ufuoma said:

"It makes no difference. There might be a bit of cultural differences but it is all about understanding and dialogue. Do lots of talking with your partner and get any issue resolved amicably."

The couple have 2 children. Actress Ufuoma McDermott and her husband, Stephen, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on April 10, 2025.

6. Regian Askia's husband is American

Regina Askia, a renowned Nollywood actress turned healthcare professional, has built a remarkable career spanning acting, nursing, and advocacy. This Nigerian-born, American-based star has worn many hats, including family nurse practitioner, healthcare activist, TV producer, writer, and public speaker.

In her personal life, Regina has found love and happiness with her American husband, Rudolph 'Rudy' Williams. Notably, Rudy is the nephew of Ron Everette and the grandson of Fess Williams, adding a touch of distinction to their family bond. The couple has two beautiful children together: daughter Teesa Olympia and son Rudolph Junior, bringing joy and fulfillment to their lives.

7. Kate Henshaw married a British

For 12 years, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw was married to then husband, Roderick James Nuttal.

However, in 2011 the union crashed and the two have since gone on their separate ways, although they still share a daughter.

Priscilla Ojo, Timi Godfrey other celebrities who found love outside their tribes

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian celebrities set standards when it comes to choosing life partners, and they ensure they stick to the people who merit all their laid down rules.

Some had to travel outside the country or even across continents in search of the person to spend the rest of their lives with.

From Moses Bliss to Timi Godfrey, Priscilla Ojo, Theophilus Sunday, they all showed the charm in love and went for partners across their tribes.

