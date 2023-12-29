Matthew, son of Uche Jombo has expressed how he feels seeing his mom on screen with her movie daughter

The young boy watched a movie where his mother was featured with her film daughter on YouTube

He said he doesn't like seeing his mother hug her screen daughter in the movie as it makes him jealous

The cute son of Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has shared how it feels seeing his mother act on screen.

Matthew, Jumbo's son, watched the movie 'Fallen Roses' where his mother had a daughter and they were hugging in the movie.

Uche Jombo's son says he is jealous to see his mom hug her movie daughter. Photo credit @gqmrod

According to the young boy, he doesn't like the way his mother hugged and cared for her movie daughter.

Matthew says he feels jealous

In the caption of the video posted on his social media page, he stated that he is jealous to see that his mother who became a US citizen recently has a daughter in the film.

He also added that seeing the two of them expressing love and playing together doesn't make him feel so good.

Despite his outburst, his mother had taken to social media on different occasions to express her love for him. She once said that she loves him 100 billion times.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by Uche Jombo's son

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the actress' son. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamdianaegwuatu:

"Had to deliver the role excellently. So sorry handsome. All love from here."

@iambaroness:

"He’s like why make them do that in a movie… sitting here eating little man said it’s “goofy” but @uchejombo and the little girl had amazing chemistry sha!! Sorry Mathew."

@andreachikachukwu':

"Papi don't worry we love you more."

@daura_dee:

"Small jealousy oo."

@patricksarahene:

"He said he doesn't make sense, mattoooo."

@mimi91_sexy:

"The side look says it all."

@mercedes_chuks:

"Matthew is going through alot."

@obiyaa.d:

"Awww Matthew don't be jealous , just accept her as ur sister."

@aidudostella:

"He doesn't want to look at them ooo."

@mercedes_chuks:

"Please no one shud come between Matthew and mama Uche oo, chai he go explain taya ."

@marykoko_06:

"Mathew ohhh @uchejombo Sis we are jealous."

Uche Jombo shows off dance moves with their son

Legit.ng had reported that Jombo and his son had shown off their dance moves in a new video.

The two danced to Olakira's song, 'Maserati' and Matthew attempted to copy his mother's dance steps.

Fans took to the comment section to hail the actress and her son for entertaining them.

