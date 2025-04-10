Nollywood actor Yomi Black has given a shoutout on social media to his ex-wife, Elizabeth John, to the surprise of many

On April 9, 2025, the movie star shared one of their wedding photos from 13 years ago as he spoke of their current relationship

Yomi Black’s wife reacted to the development, and their online exchange got many netizens dropping hot takes

Nigerian actor Yomi Black has sent a shoutout to his former wife, Elizabeth John, on what would have been their 13th wedding anniversary.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram stories on April 9, 2025, to share an old photo from their wedding day as he wished them a happy ‘ex-anniversary’.

According to Yomi Black, despite their separation, he and Elizabeth John still have a cordial relationship. He accompanied their old wedding photo with a caption that reads:

“13 years ago! We broke up but still remain cordial. Happy ex anniversary…lol”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Yomi Black’s ex-wife reacts

Shortly after Yomi Black sent a shoutout to his ex-wife, Elizabeth, on what would have been their 13th wedding anniversary, she took to her page to respond.

On Instagram, Elizabeth posted the same wedding photo from 13 years ago and accompanied it with a caption where she expressed her surprise about getting a call from Yomi. She wrote:

“Happy Ex Anniversary Yomi black. Didn’t know this was a thing till you called to wish it to me and saw you posted it. God bless you and all your endeavours.”

See her post below:

Recall that Yomi Black and Elizabeth John got married in 2012, and they share a son. Their union eventually faced challenges, and they finalised their divorce proceedings in 2021.

Reactions as Yomi Black celebrates ex-wife on their anniversary

The online exchange between Yomi Black and his former wife, Elizabeth, on their ex-anniversary became a topic of discussion on social media after it went viral. While some netizens praised them for their maturity, others claimed that the filmmaker missed the mother of his son:

Buddizie said:

“You never talk wetin dey hungry you oga. Your eye du clear ba? Street dunn show you peppersoup 😂.”

Sharon_jasmyne said:

“Dis is new oh ,, which one is happy ex anniversary 😂.”

Chef_ivyjones1 wrote:

“He’s obviously missing her😂😂.”

Onyinyechi__favour said:

“He still wants her back. This is what happens when you lose a good woman.”

Officialbecks said:

“Na old firewood dey burn pass😂😂.”

Glo__fashion_house said:

“He still loves her.”

Cakes_in_portharcourt said:

“😂😂😂he still likes her i think.”

Danielkdaniel wrote:

“Very mature, Respect to you and Yomi. 🙏🏽”

Mom_wiv_cape wrote:

“😂😂😂😂 I don’t think I can do same with my Ex sha I see you both reuniting ❤️.”

Hermazing_fabrics said:

“Friendly Exes, isn't a thing in this part of the world.. For here we do yam pepper scatter scatter .. God bless you both.”

Quin_hopewell said:

“lol…..that means them still Dey knack 😂😂😂😂😂allegedly ooooo.”

Beautyradiance_luxuryskincare said:

“Baba don Waka the whole world and discovered he lost a diamond in his ex-wife 😂.”

Gracey_miriam said:

“This oga still loves his ex-wife o😂.”

4wheels.ng wrote:

“Ex anniversary don dey? Happy Ex anniversary oo precious , na small e remain make you kill me buh God pass you.”

